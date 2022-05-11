Published On May 11, 2022 06:12 PM By Tarun for Toyota Fortuner

The new range-topping GR Sport to be based on the Legender variant, will come with sportier cosmetic upgrades inside and out

The GR Sport has already reached dealerships ahead of launch.

To be based on the top-spec Legender variant and is expected to command a premium over it.

Exterior to get more aggressive bumpers, blacked-out alloys, exclusive red brake calipers, and ‘GR Sport’ badging.

Interior upgrades include smoked silver and matte carbon inserts on the dashboard, red stitching for the seats, aluminium pedals, and ‘GR Sport’ badging.

No additional features over the Legender variant.

The Toyota Fortuner GR (Gazoo Racing) Sport will soon be launched in India. It has already reached dealerships and the unofficial bookings are open ahead of the price announcement scheduled to take place in the coming days. The GR Sport will just get some sportier-looking cosmetic upgrades, as seen with the Thai-spec model.

The GR Sport will be based on the top-spec, diesel-only Legender variant. As seen with the Thai-spec model, it gets minor cosmetic upgrades, including a more aggressive front bumper, a revised air dam, tweaked fog lamp housing, blacked out alloys, and a revised rear bumper. The skid plates and ORVMs get gloss black treatment.

You can easily differentiate the GR Sport with the Legender as the former gets an exclusive ‘GR Sport’ badging on the tailgate and fender. There are also GR Sport exclusive red brake calipers equipped on board. It will be offered only with the White Pearl Crystal Shine and Attitude Black Mica shades.

Inside, the Fortuner GR Sport continues with the all-black theme, but has smoked silver and matte carbon inserts, red stitching for the new suede and leather seats and aluminium pedals. You’ll also spot the ‘GR Sport’ badging on the steering wheel, smart key, engine start-stop button, and the seats.

In terms of features, the new variant is expected to get the same list as the Legender. The GR Sport should feature LED headlamps, an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 11-speaker JBL sound system, dual zone climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, seven airbags, traction control, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Although, there’s another huge feature present in the Thai-spec Fortuner GR Sport, which is the ADAS safety suite featuring pre-collision warning, lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitor, and rear cross traffic alert, the India-spec won’t get the technology.

The Toyota Fortuner GR Sport will continue with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine (making a maximum of 204PS and 500 torques) and a 6-speed torque converter automatic, as seen on the Legender. The GR is likely to be offered in both two-wheel and four-wheel drive guises.

The GR Sport is expected to command a premium over the Legender’s current price range of Rs 40.91 lakh to Rs 44.63 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

