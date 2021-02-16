Published On Feb 16, 2021 04:45 PM By Tarun for Ford Figo

The base variant of the Freestyle and Aspire have been discontinued

The Figo receives the highest price hike of up to Rs 19,000.

The base-spec Ambiente variants of the Aspire and Freestyle have been axed.

The starting price of the Aspire has gone up by Rs 1.15 lakh and that of the Freestyle by Rs 1.10 lakh.

All three get the same 96PS 1.2-litre petrol and 100PS 1.5-litre diesel engines.

Ford has updated the prices of the Figo, Freestyle, and Aspire for 2021. All three have received price hikes depending on the variants. The starting price of all three models has increased, but by a huge margin for the Aspire and Freestyle as their entry-level variants have been discontinued. The fourth model in the lineup, the Ecosport, received an increment earlier but many of its variants became cheaper.

Ford Figo

Petrol Diesel Variant Old Prices New Prices Old Prices New Prices Ambiente Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 5.64 lakh - - Titanium Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh Titanium Blu Rs 7.05 lakh Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.15 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh

The Figo is now priced from Rs 5.49 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh.

The base-spec Ambiente variant sees a price hike of Rs 15,000.

The prices of the Titanium variants have been increased by Rs 19,000, while the top-spec Blu variant sees the lowest price hike of Rs 4,000.

The Figo gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine good for 96PS and 119Nm, while its 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 100PS and 215Nm. Both the engines come with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. The same engines are also available with the Freestyle and Aspire.

Ford Aspire

Petrol Diesel Variant Old Prices New Prices Old Prices New Prices Ambiente Rs 6.09 lakh - - - Titanium Rs 7.19 lakh Rs 7.24 lakh Rs 8.29 lakh Rs 8.34 lakh Titanium Plus Rs 7.54 lakh Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 8.64 lakh Rs 8.69 lakh

The base-spec Ambiente variant of the Aspire has been scrapped due to which, the starting price of the sedan has gone up by Rs 1.15 lakh.

Now, the Aspire retails from Rs 7.24 lakh to Rs 8.69 lakh.

The prices of the remaining variants, Titanium and Titanium Plus, have been hiked by Rs 5,000.

No feature additions or mechanical changes made on board.

Ford Freestyle

Petrol Diesel Variant Old Prices New Prices Old Prices New Prices Ambiente Rs 5.99 lakh - - - Titanium Rs 7.04 lakh Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh Titanium Plus Rs 7.39 lakh Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 8.49 lakh Rs 8.45 lakh Flair Rs 7.69 lakh Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh

The Ford Freestyle also loses its base-spec Ambiente variant, which only came with the petrol engine.

It now comes in three variants -- Titanium, Titanium Plus and Flair -- priced from Rs 7.09 lakh to Rs 8.84 lakh.

All the variants see a price hike of Rs 5,000.

Its starting price has increased by Rs 1.10 lakh.

