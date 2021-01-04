2021 Ford EcoSport Titanium Variant Gets A Popular Feature; Prices Revised Across Entire Lineup

Published On Jan 04, 2021 04:39 PM By Rohit for Ford EcoSport

Will the EcoSport’s revised pricing put it in a better position to take on the likes of the Kia Sonet and Nissan Magnite?

Ford has slashed the EcoSport’s prices by up to Rs 39,000.

The Titanium variant now gets a sunroof that was earlier reserved for the top-spec Sports and Titanium+ variants.

It gets a set of 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines.

The EcoSport is now priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The sub-4m SUV segment has grown in both size and popularity in recent years. It was the Ford EcoSport that set the ball rolling when it was launched eight years ago. The carmaker has now silently revised the SUV’s feature and price list. First, let’s take a look at the updated prices:

Variant New Prices Old Prices Difference Petrol Ambiente MT Rs 7,99,000 Rs 8,19,000 -Rs 20,000 Trend MT Rs 8,64,000 Rs 8,99,000 -Rs 35,000 Titanium MT Rs 9,79,000 Rs 9,78,000 +Rs 1,000 Sports MT Rs 10,99,000 Rs 11,23,000 -Rs 24,000 Titanium+ AT Rs 11,19,000 Rs 11,58,000 -Rs 39,000 Diesel Ambiente MT Rs 8,69,000 Rs 8,69,000 No difference Trend MT Rs 9,14,000 Rs 9,49,000 -Rs 35,000 Titanium MT Rs 9,99,000 Rs 9,99,900 -Rs 900 Sports MT Rs 11,49,000 Rs 11,73,000 -Rs 24,000

All prices, ex-showroom

While the prices of the Ford SUV have gone down by up to Rs 39,000, the mid-spec Titanium petrol variant has become costlier by Rs 1,000. On the other hand, the price of the diesel-powered base-spec Ambiente MT has remained unchanged while that of the second-to-top Titanium MT variant has gone down by a marginal Rs 900.

Apart from the price revision, Ford has also added a sunroof to the Titanium variant. Until now, a sunroof was offered only on the top-spec Sports and Titanium+ variants of the sub-4m SUV. With the update, the sunroof-equipped EcoSport is more affordable than all its rivals, except the Tata Nexon. However, do keep in mind that this is excluding the Maruti Vitara Brezza/Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite as they don’t get a sunroof. Ford has also announced that the Titanium+ variant will soon make way for an exciting update. We expect this to pertain to the new 130PS 1.2-litre mStallion turbo-petrol engine from Mahindra.

Ford has made no changes under the hood of the SUV. It is still offered with the same set of 1.5-litre petrol (122PS/149Nm) and diesel (100PS/215Nm) engines with a 5-speed MT as standard. The petrol-powered EcoSport gets the option of a 6-speed torque converter gearbox as well.

The EcoSport goes up against the Nissan Magnite , Kia Sonet, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza , and the upcoming Renault Kiger.

