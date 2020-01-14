Ford EcoSport EcoBoost 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Engine Discontinued
Published On Jan 14, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Ford EcoSport
It is expected to be replaced by Mahindra’s upcoming 1.2-litre turbocharged direct injection petrol unit
The EcoBoost engine was offered only in the top-spec S variant.
It produced 125PS/175Nm and came mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.
Ford is expected to introduce the BS6 version of the EcoSport soon.
As per a document that has surfaced online, Ford India has discontinued the EcoSport’s EcoBoost 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine in India. It was offered only in the top-spec S variant of the sub-4m SUV and was priced at Rs 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom).
Until now, the EcoSport was offered with two petrol engines: a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo unit. Output figures for both the engines stand at 123PS/150Nm and 125PS/175Nm respectively. While the former is offered with the choice of a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine was offered with a 6-speed MT only.
On the other hand, Ford is expected to offer the EcoSport with Mahindra’s upcoming1.2-litre turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine that is expected to be more powerful than the 1.0-litre EcoBoost as well as the XUV300’s current 1.2-litre MPFI turbo engine (115PS/200Nm).
Meanwhile, we had recently spotted the BS6 EcoSport undergoing testing. As Ford has confirmed that it will continue selling diesel models in the BS6 era, the EcoSport is likely to be offered with BS6-compliant versions of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units. Currently, the EcoSport is priced between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the BS6 updates to add a premium of around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for the naturally aspirated petrol variant and a premium of upto Rs 1 lakh for the diesel variant.
