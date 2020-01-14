Ford EcoSport EcoBoost 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol Engine Discontinued

Published On Jan 14, 2020 08:00 AM By Rohit for Ford EcoSport

It is expected to be replaced by Mahindra’s upcoming 1.2-litre turbocharged direct injection petrol unit

The EcoBoost engine was offered only in the top-spec S variant.

It produced 125PS/175Nm and came mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Ford is expected to introduce the BS6 version of the EcoSport soon.

As per a document that has surfaced online, Ford India has discontinued the EcoSport ’s EcoBoost 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine in India. It was offered only in the top-spec S variant of the sub-4m SUV and was priced at Rs 10.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Until now, the EcoSport was offered with two petrol engines: a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.0-litre turbo unit. Output figures for both the engines stand at 123PS/150Nm and 125PS/175Nm respectively. While the former is offered with the choice of a 5-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine was offered with a 6-speed MT only.

On the other hand, Ford is expected to offer the EcoSport with Mahindra’s upcoming1.2-litre turbocharged direct-injection petrol engine that is expected to be more powerful than the 1.0-litre EcoBoost as well as the XUV300 ’s current 1.2-litre MPFI turbo engine (115PS/200Nm).

Meanwhile, we had recently spotted the BS6 EcoSport undergoing testing . As Ford has confirmed that it will continue selling diesel models in the BS6 era , the EcoSport is likely to be offered with BS6-compliant versions of the 1.5-litre petrol and diesel units. Currently, the EcoSport is priced between Rs 7.91 lakh and Rs 11.45 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the BS6 updates to add a premium of around Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 for the naturally aspirated petrol variant and a premium of upto Rs 1 lakh for the diesel variant.

Read More on : EcoSport diesel