Ford Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 80,000

Published On Apr 23, 2021 02:00 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

This is the second price hike for all Ford models this year after the January increment

The Figo and Freestyle are now costlier by Rs 18,000.

Ford’s Aspire gets the least increment of Rs 3,000.

Ford has hiked the EcoSport’s prices by Rs 20,000.

The Endeavour is now pricier by up to Rs 80,000.

Following in the footsteps of carmakers Maruti and Honda, Ford has hiked the prices of almost all its cars this month. While there’s no official word on the reason, we believe it is due to rising input costs. Here’s a look at the variant-wise revised price list:

Ford Figo

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Ambiente Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 5.82 lakh +Rs 18,000 Titanium Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 6.82 lakh +Rs 18,000 Titanium Blu Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 7.27 lakh +Rs 18,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Titanium Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh +Rs 18,000 Titanium Blu Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.37 lakh +Rs 18,000

Ford has hiked the prices of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Figo uniformly by Rs 18,000.

Ford Aspire

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Titanium Rs 7.24 lakh Rs 7.27 lakh +Rs 3,000 Titanium+ Rs 7.59 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh +Rs 3,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Titanium Rs 8.34 lakh Rs 8.37 lakh +Rs 3,000 Titanium+ Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh +Rs 3,000

The prices of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Aspire have gone up by Rs 3,000.

Ford Freestyle

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Titanium Rs 7.09 lakh Rs 7.27 lakh +Rs 18,000 Titanium+ Rs 7.44 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh +Rs 18,000 Flair Rs 7.74 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh +Rs 18,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Titanium Rs 8.19 lakh Rs 8.37 lakh +Rs 18,000 Titanium+ Rs 8.54 lakh Rs 8.72 lakh +Rs 18,000 Flair Rs 8.84 lakh Rs 9.02 lakh +Rs 18,000

Both petrol and diesel variants of the Freestyle have become pricier by Rs 18,000.

Ford EcoSport

Petrol

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Ambiente Rs 7.99 lakh Rs 8.19 lakh +Rs 20,000 Trend Rs 8.64 lakh Rs 8.84 lakh +Rs 20,000 Titanium Rs 9.79 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh +Rs 20,000 Titanium+ AT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh +Rs 20,000 SE Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10.69 lakh +Rs 20,000 S Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh +Rs 20,000

Diesel

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Ambiente Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.89 lakh +Rs 20,000 Trend Rs 9.14 lakh Rs 9.34 lakh +Rs 20,000 Titanium Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change SE Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh +Rs 20,000 S Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.69 lakh +Rs 20,000

All the petrol and diesel variants of the EcoSport (except the Titanium diesel) have become costlier by Rs 20,000.

Ford Endeavour

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Titanium 4x2 Rs 29.99 lakh Rs 29.99 lakh No change Titanium+ 4x2 Rs 33.10 lakh Rs 33.80 lakh +Rs 70,000 Titanium+ 4x4 Rs 34.80 lakh Rs 35.60 lakh +Rs 80,000 Sport 4x4 Rs 35.45 lakh Rs 36.25 lakh +Rs 80,000

Ford has increased the prices of the Endeavour by up to Rs 80,000. However, the base-spec Titanium 4x2 has been spared from the hike.

This is the second hike for Ford models this year. With the two increments, Ford cars are now pricier by up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

