Ford Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 80,000
Published On Apr 23, 2021 02:00 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour
This is the second price hike for all Ford models this year after the January increment
The Figo and Freestyle are now costlier by Rs 18,000.
Ford’s Aspire gets the least increment of Rs 3,000.
Ford has hiked the EcoSport’s prices by Rs 20,000.
The Endeavour is now pricier by up to Rs 80,000.
Following in the footsteps of carmakers Maruti and Honda, Ford has hiked the prices of almost all its cars this month. While there’s no official word on the reason, we believe it is due to rising input costs. Here’s a look at the variant-wise revised price list:
Ford Figo
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Ambiente
|
Rs 5.64 lakh
|
Rs 5.82 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Titanium
|
Rs 6.64 lakh
|
Rs 6.82 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Titanium Blu
|
Rs 7.09 lakh
|
Rs 7.27 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Titanium
|
Rs 7.74 lakh
|
Rs 7.92 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Titanium Blu
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
Rs 8.37 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
Ford has hiked the prices of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Figo uniformly by Rs 18,000.
Ford Aspire
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Titanium
|
Rs 7.24 lakh
|
Rs 7.27 lakh
|
+Rs 3,000
|
Titanium+
|
Rs 7.59 lakh
|
Rs 7.62 lakh
|
+Rs 3,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Titanium
|
Rs 8.34 lakh
|
Rs 8.37 lakh
|
+Rs 3,000
|
Titanium+
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
+Rs 3,000
The prices of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Aspire have gone up by Rs 3,000.
Ford Freestyle
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Titanium
|
Rs 7.09 lakh
|
Rs 7.27 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Titanium+
|
Rs 7.44 lakh
|
Rs 7.62 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Flair
|
Rs 7.74 lakh
|
Rs 7.92 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Titanium
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
Rs 8.37 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Titanium+
|
Rs 8.54 lakh
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
|
Flair
|
Rs 8.84 lakh
|
Rs 9.02 lakh
|
+Rs 18,000
Both petrol and diesel variants of the Freestyle have become pricier by Rs 18,000.
Ford EcoSport
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Ambiente
|
Rs 7.99 lakh
|
Rs 8.19 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Trend
|
Rs 8.64 lakh
|
Rs 8.84 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Titanium
|
Rs 9.79 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Titanium+ AT
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
SE
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
S
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Ambiente
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.89 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Trend
|
Rs 9.14 lakh
|
Rs 9.34 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
Titanium
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
|
SE
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
|
S
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
+Rs 20,000
All the petrol and diesel variants of the EcoSport (except the Titanium diesel) have become costlier by Rs 20,000.
Also Read: No New Models From Scrapped Joint Venture With Mahindra: Ford
Ford Endeavour
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Titanium 4x2
|
Rs 29.99 lakh
|
Rs 29.99 lakh
|
No change
|
Titanium+ 4x2
|
Rs 33.10 lakh
|
Rs 33.80 lakh
|
+Rs 70,000
|
Titanium+ 4x4
|
Rs 34.80 lakh
|
Rs 35.60 lakh
|
+Rs 80,000
|
Sport 4x4
|
Rs 35.45 lakh
|
Rs 36.25 lakh
|
+Rs 80,000
Ford has increased the prices of the Endeavour by up to Rs 80,000. However, the base-spec Titanium 4x2 has been spared from the hike.
This is the second hike for Ford models this year. With the two increments, Ford cars are now pricier by up to Rs 1.15 lakh.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
