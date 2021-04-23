  • Login / Register
HomeNew CarsNewsFord Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 80,000
English | हिंदी

Ford Cars Get Pricier By Up To Rs 80,000

Published On Apr 23, 2021 02:00 PM By Rohit for Ford Endeavour

  • 1066 Views
  • Write a comment

This is the second price hike for all Ford models this year after the January increment

  • The Figo and Freestyle are now costlier by Rs 18,000.

  • Ford’s Aspire gets the least increment of Rs 3,000.

  • Ford has hiked the EcoSport’s prices by Rs 20,000.

  • The Endeavour is now pricier by up to Rs 80,000.

Following in the footsteps of carmakers Maruti and Honda, Ford has hiked the prices of almost all its cars this month. While there’s no official word on the reason, we believe it is due to rising input costs. Here’s a look at the variant-wise revised price list:

Ford Figo

Ford Figo 2019

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Ambiente

Rs 5.64 lakh

Rs 5.82 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Titanium

Rs 6.64 lakh

Rs 6.82 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Titanium Blu

Rs 7.09 lakh

Rs 7.27 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Titanium

Rs 7.74 lakh

Rs 7.92 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Titanium Blu

Rs 8.19 lakh

Rs 8.37 lakh

+Rs 18,000

  • Ford has hiked the prices of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Figo uniformly by Rs 18,000.

Ford Aspire

Ford Aspire

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Titanium

Rs 7.24 lakh

Rs 7.27 lakh

+Rs 3,000

Titanium+

Rs 7.59 lakh

Rs 7.62 lakh

+Rs 3,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Titanium

Rs 8.34 lakh

Rs 8.37 lakh

+Rs 3,000

Titanium+

Rs 8.69 lakh

Rs 8.72 lakh

+Rs 3,000

  • The prices of both the petrol and diesel variants of the Aspire have gone up by Rs 3,000.

Ford Freestyle

Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Titanium

Rs 7.09 lakh

Rs 7.27 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Titanium+

Rs 7.44 lakh

Rs 7.62 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Flair

Rs 7.74 lakh

Rs 7.92 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Titanium

Rs 8.19 lakh

Rs 8.37 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Titanium+

Rs 8.54 lakh

Rs 8.72 lakh

+Rs 18,000

Flair

Rs 8.84 lakh

Rs 9.02 lakh

+Rs 18,000

  • Both petrol and diesel variants of the Freestyle have become pricier by Rs 18,000.

Ford EcoSport

Ford Ecosport SE Petrol

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Ambiente

Rs 7.99 lakh

Rs 8.19 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Trend

Rs 8.64 lakh

Rs 8.84 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Titanium

Rs 9.79 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Titanium+ AT

Rs 11.19 lakh

Rs 11.39 lakh

+Rs 20,000

SE

Rs 10.49 lakh

Rs 10.69 lakh

+Rs 20,000

S

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 11.19 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Diesel

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Ambiente

Rs 8.69 lakh

Rs 8.89 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Trend

Rs 9.14 lakh

Rs 9.34 lakh

+Rs 20,000

Titanium

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

SE

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 11.19 lakh

+Rs 20,000

S

Rs 11.49 lakh

Rs 11.69 lakh

+Rs 20,000

  • All the petrol and diesel variants of the EcoSport (except the Titanium diesel) have become costlier by Rs 20,000.

Also ReadNo New Models From Scrapped Joint Venture With Mahindra: Ford

Ford Endeavour

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Titanium 4x2

Rs 29.99 lakh

Rs 29.99 lakh

No change

Titanium+ 4x2

Rs 33.10 lakh

Rs 33.80 lakh

+Rs 70,000

Titanium+ 4x4

Rs 34.80 lakh

Rs 35.60 lakh

+Rs 80,000

Sport 4x4

Rs 35.45 lakh

Rs 36.25 lakh

+Rs 80,000

  • Ford has increased the prices of the Endeavour by up to Rs 80,000. However, the base-spec Titanium 4x2 has been spared from the hike.

This is the second hike for Ford models this year. With the two increments, Ford cars are now pricier by up to Rs 1.15 lakh.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Endeavour Automatic

R
Published by
Rohit
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Ford Endeavour

Read Full News
  • Ford Figo
  • Ford Aspire
  • Ford Freestyle
  • Ford EcoSport
  • Ford Endeavour
Big Saving !!
Save upto 17% ! Find best deals on Used Ford Cars
VIEW USED FORD ENDEAVOUR IN NEW DELHI

Similar cars to compare & consider

Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Suv

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Estimated Price New Delhi
space Image
×
Which is your city ?