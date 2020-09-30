First Of The New Mahindra Thar Sold For A Winning Bid Of Rs 1.11 Crore

Modified On Oct 02, 2020 01:01 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Thar

The funds raised will be donated to support a charitable organisation working on COVID-19 relief efforts

Update (02/10/2020): Mahindra has launched the second-gen Thar with prices beginning from Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom). Read more about it here.

Thar #1 auctioned off to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Winning bid of Rs 1.11 crore made by Aakash Minda from New Delhi which will be donated to Swades Foundation.

This model gets commemorative plaque and badges to signify that it is the first series production unit of the new Thar.

Thar auctioned was the top-spec LX variant but top bidder can choose roof, powertrain and colour option.

New Thar to be available for bookings to the rest of us from October 2 with prices expected to start from Rs 10 lakh.

The second-gen Mahindra Thar is a highly anticipated model with a rich heritage and a large following. Its prices will be announced on October 2 but the very first series-production unit of the 2020 Thar has just been auctioned to raise money for COVID relief charities. At the end of a 6-day online auction open to the public, the winning bid came of a whopping Rs 1.11 crore came from Aakash Minda, a resident of New Delhi.

To signify its special value, it will feature a decorative plaque that states its serial number. It will also get special cosmetic updates along the same lines such as number 1 embossed on the seats and a ‘Thar#1’ badge that will also bear the initials of its generous owner. This is the top-spec LX variant of the Thar but the final powertrain, exterior colour and roof option will be finalised by the winning bidder.

The winning bid amount will be donated to the Swades Foundation, one of three choices of COVID-19 relief organisations as stated from the start of the auction. As part of the fundraising auction, Mahindra has matched the bid amount to add to the total donation towards the same charity organisation. So, a total of Rs 2.2 crore has been donated towards the chosen charity from this event.

The new-gen Mahindra Thar is being offered with the options of a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine. Both will be available with the choice of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission while 4WD comes as standard. The list of features includes cruise control, dual front airbags, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with off-roading apps, and front-facing rear seats with ISOFIX anchorage.

While the very first of the new Thars has sold for an astronomical price, expect the rest of them to cost between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. It’s direct rivals like the updated Force Gurkha and possibly the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny are due to arrive at a later date. Its pricing will also bring it into contention with urban compact SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Duster and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.