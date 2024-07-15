Modified On Jul 15, 2024 07:55 PM By Dipan for Rolls-Royce Phantom

The car that carried Anant Ambani to the wedding location was the Rolls Royce Cullinan Series II, decked up with plenty of decorations

What is expected to happen when the son of India’s richest man is married? An extensive guest list, a bench of photographers, and an assortment of exquisite cars. The recent wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was no different. In addition to hosting global celebs, the event had a lot of luxury cars which car enthusiasts in Mumbai could only dream of witnessing in one place. The models seen included ultra-opulent models from Rolls Royce, Bentley, Ferrari and Mercedes-Benz. Here is a list of seven such cars:

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II, which charioteer the groom, was one of the most exquisite models in the wedding convoy. This orange Cullinan gets a 6.75-litre V12 engine that produces 600PS and 900Nm. In addition to making the Cullinan look even grander, it was fully decked up with flowers and decorations. Prices of this luxury car start at Rs 6.95 crore.

Rolls-Royce Phantom

A Rolls-Royce Phantom, finished in purple, was also spotted trodding behind the bride’s Cullinan. The Phantom is powered by a 6.75-litre twin-turbo V12 petrol engine that makes 571PS and 900Nm and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Safe to say the Phantom is one of the most luxurious cars on sale and can be specced to even the minute detail. Prices of the Phantom start at Rs 8.99 Crore.

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase

The Bentley Bentayga with an extended wheelbase, in a shade of green, featured in the wedding convoy. The longer wheelbase also means you have plenty of room to stretch out in the back, while all the luxury features pamper you. This SUV has a 4-litre V8 petrol engine that develops 550 PS of power and 770 Nm, and is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all the wheels. Prices of the Bentley Bentayga EWB start at Rs 6 crore.

Lexus LM

The bride was spotted heading to the wedding destination in a Lexus LM. This luxury MPV has a 2.5-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine which has a combined output of 250 PS. On the feature front, it gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, four-zone climate control, 23-speaker Mark Levinson sound system, 48-inch rear entertainment screen, heated and ventilated front and rear seats, and a heated steering wheel. Prices of the LM range from Rs 2 crore to Rs 2.50 crore.

Ferrari Purosangue

Ferrari’s first take on an SUV, the Purosangue, also marked its attendance in the wedding convoy in a bright red shade. It has a 6.5-litre V12 producing 725PS and 715Nm, mated with an 8-speed DCT that sends the power to all four wheels, translating to a 0-100kmph time of 3.3 seconds. On the feature front, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster along with a separate infotainment display for the passenger, wireless phone charging, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a massage function for the front seats. Prices of this Ferrari SUV start at Rs 10.50 crore.

Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard

The Mercedes-Benz S680 Guard is one of the most recent cars in the Ambani garage. This luxury sedan is one of the safest cars available for buyers. This S-Class sedan gets VPAM VR 10 certification, which makes the car safe from explosions and small firearms. It also gets flat-run tyres, reinforced bodyshell and multi-layered glass. The price of this particular specimen is around Rs 10 crore.

Mercedes-Benz AMG G63

More than a couple of Mercedes-AMG G63 models were spotted in the convoy. These are the previous generation G-Class that got a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that produces 585 PS and 850 Nm. Prices of the 2018 Mercedes-AMG G63 started from Rs 2.19 crore.

Which of these caught your eye at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s super luxurious wedding? Let us know in the comments.

All prices are ex-showroom

