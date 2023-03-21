Here Is What Shark Tank Investor & Co-founder Of BoAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta, Likes About Cars

Modified On Mar 21, 2023 12:42 PM By Ansh for Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53

The entrepreneur talks to us about his current wheels and what he would like to own

In an interview with CarDekho group, Shark Tank investor Aman Gupta has shared his thoughts and wants about cars. The CMO and Co-founder of BoAt Lifestyle talks about what he likes in a car, where he loves to drive, which car he drives now and which ones he would like to own.

What He Likes

One thing Aman Gupta cares about the most in a car is styling. A car’s look and design are the things that most attract the Shark Tank judge. He also told us he especially likes sports cars and how fast they go.

Where He Drives

Given he likes fast cars, his first preference for a driving location is the Autobahn in Germany. For those unfamiliar with it, it is a major highway with some stretches without any speed limit where owners are trusted to drive responsibly at full throttle. But since you can’t drive that fast on any Indian highway legally, he drives on the Delhi-Jaipur or the Delhi-Agra highways in the country.

What He Drives

Aman Gupta currently drives a red Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE which in his words is a cool, sporty and stylish car that gives him a driving pleasure. Currently, Mercedes-Benz GLE SUV has two AMG versions in India; the GLE AMG 53, which comes with a 3-litre, inline-six twin-turbo petrol engine making 430PS and 520Nm; and the GLE AMG 63 S, which is powered by a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 612PS and 850Nm.

Cars He Wishes To Own

At first, he told us he wishes to own a Ferrari as he likes how the cars look. But then, like many other Indian auto enthusiasts, he said he also likes the Mahindra Thar and finds it to be quite cool.

Do you have the same taste in cars as the Shark Tank investor Aman Gupta? Do let us know what cars you would like to own in the comments section.

