Nearly every model in this segment saw its monthly sales decline except the MG Astor

The compact SUV space is one of the most popular segments in India but the demand seems to have dropped a bit in February after the rush at the start of 2022. As a whole, the segment witnessed nearly 6,700 fewer sales. Let’s see how each compact SUV fared:

February 2022 January 2022 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Hyundai Creta 9606 9869 -2.66 35.48 45.4 -9.92 Kia Seltos 6575 11483 -42.74 24.28 30.34 -6.06 Mahindra Scorpio 2610 3026 -13.74 9.64 12.9 -3.26 Volkswagen Taigun 2388 2432 -1.8 8.82 0 8.82 Skoda Kushaq 2307 2608 -11.54 8.52 0 8.52 MG Astor 2275 2068 10 8.4 0 8.4 Maruti Suzuki S-Cross 1151 2116 -45.6 4.25 9.15 -4.9 Nissan Kicks 158 150 5.33 0.58 0.96 -0.38 Renault Duster 0 0 N.A. 0 1.23 -1.23 Total 27070 33752 -19.79

Key Takeaways

Nearly all competitors in this segment saw a decline in their month-on-month sales. The compact SUV space as a whole witnessed a nearly 20 percent drop in monthly sales.

The Hyundai Creta regained the top spot in February with over 9,606 units sold, despite a MoM decline of nearly 3 percent.

Kia suffered the most significant MoM decline in the past month as Seltos’ figures dropped by almost 43 percent. It is still comfortably ahead of its segment rivals in terms of popularity with 6,575 units sold.

The Mahindra Scorpio was the next best-selling compact SUV in February with just a tally of 2,610 units. Its MoM figures dropped by 13 percent. The Scorpio is due to be replaced by a new-gen model in the coming months which should see a jump in its popularity.

The Volkswagen Taigun was the fourth highest seller in the segment as its MoM figures slid by nearly 2 percent to 2,388 units. It is only 81 units ahead of the Skoda Kushaq whose MoM sales dropped by 11 percent.

The MG Astor was one of the two compact SUVs to register a positive MoM figure in February of 10 percent.

Maruti’s S-Cross MoM sales figures dropped by 45 percent to just 1,151 units. It is also scheduled to get an update in 2022.

The Nissan Kicks continues to be the lowest selling model in this segment with a tally of just 158 units in February.

Renault confirmed in February that it has stopped production of the Duster. It is expected to be replaced by a new-gen model in the near future.

