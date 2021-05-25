Modified On May 25, 2021 09:46 AM By Rohit for Volkswagen Tiguan 2021

Select Volkswagen dealerships across the country are accepting unofficial bookings for the facelifted Tiguan for Rs 50,000 ahead of its launch in June. The SUV was earlier slated to reach showrooms in May but the prevailing COVID-19 scenario led to a deferment.

Back in April 2020, Volkswagen discontinued the pre-facelift model due to the introduction of stricter emission norms. While the pre-facelift model was a diesel-only SUV, the facelifted Tiguan will be a petrol-only offering. It will come with a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (190PS/320Nm), paired to a 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic). The SUV will be offered with an all-wheel drivetrain.

In terms of changes, the facelifted SUV gets a revised front grille with chrome slats flanked by updated matrix LED headlamps, redesigned front bumper, and VW’s updated logo. It also gets revised 18-inch alloy wheels, updated tail lamps and rear bumper.

Its cabin features a digital instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, touch-based AC controls, 30-colour ambient lighting, connected car tech, a panoramic sunroof, and a powered driver’s seat with 3-memory settings. The facelifted SUV will also come with a touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, tri-zone climate control, and leatherette upholstery. Safety will be covered by six airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, and hill start assist.

Volkswagen is expected to price it from Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the Citroën C5 Aircross and the higher variants of the Jeep Compass and Hyundai Tucson.