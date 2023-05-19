Modified On May 19, 2023 01:44 PM By Ansh for Tata Harrier

The first Tata SUV based on the Land Rover-derived platform entered the market back in January 2019

The Harrier SUV is powered by a 170PS, 2-litre diesel engine since launch.

Only got a manual transmission for the first year of sale, an automatic option was added in 2020.

Now gets features like a 10.25-inch infotainment system, wireless phone charging and a panoramic sunroof.

It's also equipped with ADAS features like forward-collision warning, blind-spot monitoring and autonomous emergency braking.

Harrier is currently priced from Rs 15 lakh to Rs 24.07 lakh (ex-showroom).

Launched back in 2019, Tata Harrier arrived with many expectations as it was the brand’s first SUV to be based on the OMEGA Arc platform which was derived from the king of luxury off-roaders - Land Rover. Since then, it has made a name for itself and gained quite a popularity. Four years on, the Tata SUV has reached a new milestone by crossing 1-lakh-unit sales.

Powertrain

The Harrier has been offered with the same single engine option since 2019: a 2-litre diesel engine that makes 170PS and 350Nm. It debuted with only a 6-speed manual and later got the option of a 6-speed automatic transmission. It could get a petrol option for the first time with its upcoming facelift in 2024.

Features & Safety

Moving on from its powertrain, let’s look at the features offered. The SUV originally came with a distinctive-looking 8.8-inch free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, semi-digital cluster with a 7-inch display, JBL sound system, auto AC and terrain modes. Since then, it has received various feature updates via special editions and now offers a much more premium cabin. The Harrier today offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, panoramic sunroof, six-way power-adjustable driver seat with memory and welcome function and wireless phone charging.

Also Read: Tata Punch Crosses 2 Lakh Production Milestone In Less Than 2 Years

When it comes to safety, it offers up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program (ESP), a 360-degree camera, hill-hold and hill-descent control. Apart from these safety features, some variants of the Harrier are also equipped with ADAS functionalities like forward-collision warning, auto emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring.

Price & Rivals

Tata has priced the Harrier between Rs 15 lakh and Rs 24.07 lakh (ex-showroom). At launch, the top-spec manual option was priced at Rs 16.25 lakh and today the top-spec manual will cost you Rs 21.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Harrier is a rival to the Mahindra XUV700, MG Hector, Jeep Compass and the top-spec variants of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

Read More on : Harrier diesel