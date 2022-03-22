HomeNew CarsNewsFacelifted Maruti Baleno Registers Over 50,000 Bookings, Waiting Time Of Up To 1.5 Months
Facelifted Maruti Baleno Registers Over 50,000 Bookings, Waiting Time Of Up To 1.5 Months

Modified On Mar 22, 2022 04:57 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

Maruti has priced the new Baleno between Rs 6.35 lakh and Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

  • Maruti launched the facelifted Baleno on February 23.

  • The hatchback is available in four trims: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.

  • It gets a 90PS DualJet petrol engine with both manual and automatic options.

It was on February 23 that Maruti launched the facelifted Baleno, and now within barely a month, the carmaker has announced that it has amassed more than 50,000 bookings for the updated hatchback.

We don’t have the booking details for individual variants or gearbox options. The facelifted Baleno is sold in the same four trims as before: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, and Alpha. 

Here’s how long you’ll have to wait for the hatch in your city:

City

Waiting Period

New Delhi

1-1.5 months

Bangalore

1 month

Mumbai

1-1.5 months

Hyderabad

1-1.5 months

Pune

1 month

Chennai

1-1.5 months

Jaipur

0.5 months

Ahmedabad

1-1.5 months

Gurgaon

1-1.5 months

Lucknow

1 month

Kolkata

1-1.5 months

Thane

0.5 months

Surat

1-1.5 months

Ghaziabad

1-1.5 months

Chandigarh

1 month

Coimbatore

1-1.5 months

Patna

1-1.5 months

Faridabad

1 month

Indore

1-1.5 months

Noida

0.5 months

The new Baleno currently has a maximum waiting time of up to 1.5 months. However, people living in Jaipur, Thane, and Noida can get the hatchback home in a fortnight.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno head-up display

Maruti has given the facelifted hatchback segment-first features such as a 360-degree camera and a head-up display. It also gets a new 9-inch touchscreen system, cruise control, and auto climate control. Safety tech includes up to six airbags, electronic stability control, and hill-hold assist.

It is powered by a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine (90PS/113Nm), paired with a standard 5-speed MT and an optional 5-speed AMT (new) instead of the earlier CVT. The mild-hybrid tech offered previously has been swapped with idle-engine start/stop.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno rear

The 2022 Baleno is priced from Rs 6.35 lakh to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It goes up against the Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz, Volkswagen Polo, and Toyota Glanza.

