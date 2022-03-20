Published On Mar 20, 2022 11:16 AM By Tarun

The automobile giant finally moves closer to its EV debut

Maruti Suzuki to locally build EVs and batteries in Gujarat from 2025.

The first electric Maruti is expected to debut by 2025.

Their first launch could be an electric SUV.

Big news coming in as Suzuki Motor Corporation signs an MOU with the Gujarat Government for EV and battery manufacturing. This confirms that the manufacturer is finally making progress in the electric vehicle space.

Suzuki Motor will make an investment of approximately 150 Billion Yen (around Rs 10,440 crores) for local manufacturing of electric vehicles and batteries. The outline suggests that Suzuki plans to increase the production capacity of EVs from 2025, which clearly indicates that the electric Maruti will debut around the same time. The battery-production plants are planned to be operational from 2026.

We’re expecting the first electric Maruti to be an SUV, which seems to be a popular body type nowadays. It’s expected to be priced well under Rs 20 lakh.

Currently, the most affordable EV that you can buy is the Tata Tigor priced from Rs 12.24 lakh to Rs 13.39 lakh (ex-showroom). Mahindra is coming up with the electric XUV300 by April 2023 and even Hyundai and MG are working towards affordable mass-market EVs. In the next 2-3 years, we will definitely see more electric vehicles on the road.