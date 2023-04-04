1 Out Of 3 Kia Sonets Sold In 2022 Came With An iMT

Modified On Apr 04, 2023 11:54 AM By Tarun for Kia Seltos

And the clutchless manual transmission is popular in the Seltos too

While automatic cars are all the craze, some still love a manual stick. Hyundai came up with the clutchless manual gearbox, or iMT, in 2020, which changed the game. The first one to get it was the Venue, followed by other Hyundai and Kia Cars. The South Korean giant’s sister company, Kia, offered the iMT gearbox first with the Sonet and then the Seltos. The carmaker has now revealed that this transmission is very popular among Seltos and Sonet buyers. Here’s how:

Kia Sonet

One out of three buyers of the Kia Sonet preferred the iMT variants in 2022. Until March 2023, Kia offered the transmission option with the SUV’s turbo-petrol engine. There are four turbo-petrol iMT variants to choose from, which are priced from Rs 10.49 lakh to Rs 13.09 lakh. It’s powered by a 120PS, 1-litre turbo-petrol engine, which gets six-speed iMT or seven-speed DCT (dual clutch automatic).

After the recent BS6 Phase 2 update, the diesel engine also ditches the manual transmission for an iMT. You can choose between six diesel iMT variants, which range from Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 13.89 lakh. The subcompact SUV gets a 115PS, 1.5-litre diesel engine, paired with the six-speed iMT or six-speed torque converter automatic.

Kia Seltos

The iMT gearbox is popular in the Seltos as well, where one out of five units sold was an iMT. The SUV got the option in 2021 but only with its naturally aspirated petrol variant. With the recent update, the diesel engine also got the clutchless manual transmission. Powering the Seltos are 115PS, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. While the petrol goes with six-speed manual or CVT, the diesel is paired with six-speed iMT or six-speed torque converter automatic.

The Seltos’ iMT variants are priced from Rs 12.39 lakh to Rs 17.59 lakh. Soon, it will also get the new 160PS 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which is already on board the new Verna and Carens. The MPV is also available with the clutchless manual gearbox, exclusive to its diesel trims.

Why is iMT so popular?

(Hyundai Venue iMT Image Used For Reference)

The ever-increasing traffic and the more-than-often clutch operation is a tiring task. With the iMT, you still have the feel of a manual stick but without the clutch. This way, the kneecaps will be relaxed and you can still have the fun of a stick. To drive an iMT is no different task than a manual, but you have to retrain your legs from finding a clutch. iMT cars won’t stall if you are at a low speed and in a higher gear, but instead, notify you to shift down. And all the clutchless manual cars get hill hold assist which also takes away the fear of rolling back on an incline.

(All prices ex-showroom Delhi)

