The facelifted Seltos could be the second compact SUV in India to come with ADAS after the MG Astor

Kia could launch the facelifted Seltos in mid 2022.

The SUV will get a revised exterior including a new grille and connected taillights.

Feature additions could include a digital driver’s display and a panoramic sunroof.

Likely to be powered by the same set of petrol and diesel engines as the existing model.

Expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The facelifted Kia Seltos has been spied yet again in its home country. The latest spy images revealed the spied test mule was equipped with the radar for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). We believe the India-bound facelifted Seltos could also get this feature.

Kia has made changes to the exterior of the SUV. The facelifted Seltos was seen with a revised front grille (now with a hexagonal-mesh pattern) and a split headlight setup. The front camera has also moved up from the middle to the upper portion of the grille while the rear is likely to get connected taillights. We expect Kia to offer the new Seltos with revised front and rear bumpers and an updated design for its alloy wheels.

On the inside, Kia could provide the updated SUV with a new upholstery and a digital driver’s display. Apart from ADAS, we also expect the Seltos to come with a panoramic sunroof while retaining features such as ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, and a head-up display. Safety kit will likely include multiple airbags, electronic stability control, and front and rear parking sensors.

It is expected to get the same petrol and diesel engines as before:

Engine 1.5-litre Petrol 1.4-litre Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 115PS 115PS 140PS Torque 144Nm 250Nm 242Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT, 6-speed iMT* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

*clutchless manual

The facelifted Seltos could arrive in India by mid 2022 at a starting price of Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to take on the MG Astor, Hyundai Creta, Renault Duster, Skoda Kushaq, Nissan Kicks, Volkswagen Taigun, and Maruti Suzuki S-Cross.

