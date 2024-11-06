Suzuki e Vitara vs Maruti Suzuki eVX Concept: Exterior And Interior Design Compared In Images

Published On Nov 06, 2024 05:28 PM By Dipan for Maruti eVX

The e Vitara, Maruti Suzuki's first EV, was showcased as the eVX concept in 2023 at both the Auto Expo in India and the Japan Mobility Show

Suzuki's first electric vehicle offering, the Suzuki e Vitara, has been unveiled globally. Derived from the eVX concept, the e Vitara was first showcased in its concept form at the 2023 Auto Expo, followed by a more evolved iteration presented at the Japan Mobility Expo 2023. Now, in its production-spec form, the e Vitara has undergone several design changes compared to its near-production concept model from the Japan Mobility Show. Let’s take a closer look at these differences with the help of images.

Front

The production-spec Suzuki e Vitara, though similar in appearance to the eVX concept, features several key differences. The front features single-piece Y-shaped LED DRLs, unlike the three-piece Y-shaped LED DRLs seen in the concept. It also has projector LED headlights.

Another change is the absence of vertical air inlets on the front fenders in the production model. While the concept car had an illuminated Suzuki logo, the e Vitara sports a chrome logo, as seen on other Maruti Suzuki vehicles. The bonnet is also more sculpted, giving the electric car a sportier look.

The front bumper has undergone significant redesigning. The eVX concept had a more streamlined bumper, but the one on the e Vitara features sharper cuts and creases for a more aggressive appearance. Additionally, the silver skid plate from the concept has been omitted on the final production-spec version.

The production model now features projector-based fog lamps, replacing the dual-LED strips found on the concept.

Side

The side profile of the production-spec e Vitara shows several design changes compared to the eVX concept. The sleek flush door handles and frameless windows from the concept are replaced with more conventional door handles and production-suitable alloy wheels.

That said, a touch of uniqueness includes the rear door handles that are mounted on the C-pillar, similar to the previous-generation Maruti Swift.

The outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are more traditional-looking now and integrate the turn indicators.

The wheel design has also been upgraded in the production model. The e Vitara gets 19-inch aerodynamically designed alloy wheels in black, whereas the eVX concept had a mix of black and silver rims.

The side cladding has been simplified as well with the e Vitara having all-black cladding along the doors, replacing the chunky body cladding that featured silver inserts as seen on the concept.

Additionally, the EV's charging flap is now positioned on the front left fender, and the flared wheel arches are more pronounced in the production model, adding to its muscular stance.

Rear

The rear profile of the e Vitara has seen some changes, but they are more subtle compared to the rest of the design updates. The connected tail light design remains similar to the eVX concept, with three horizontal LED bars.

The Suzuki logo has been repositioned below the tail light, with new e Vitara badging placed underneath it.

The rear bumper design is largely unchanged from the concept, though a few tweaks have been made. The silver skid plate from the eVX has been removed, and a rear fog lamp has been added to the production model.

The roof-mounted spoiler maintains a similar look to the concept but now includes a high-mounted stop lamp. Additionally, the production-spec e Vitara comes with a rear wiper, which wasn't present on the concept.

Interior

The interior of the Suzuki e Vitara has undergone significant changes compared to that of the eVX concept, while retaining some key elements. Both versions feature a dual-screen setup and a hexagonal steering wheel, although the e Vitara's wheel looks more production-friendly.

The dual screens on the dashboard now feature a new user interface, distinct from other Maruti Suzuki models. Below the touchscreen, you'll find the hazard lamp button and the AC control panel.

In terms of differences, the eVX concept's interior has a white and black theme, while the e Vitara has an option between a dual-tone tan and black colour scheme or an all-black cabin. The AC vents in the production-spec Suzuki EV are rectangular with a silver trim.

Additionally, the e Vitara’s door panels feature a triangular-ish section finished in tan, with silver trim surrounding the door handles, a design inspired by the concept model.

The centre console is finished in gloss black. The console includes a circular button for the gear lever and also has buttons for driving modes and an electronic parking brake. It also has two cupholders. It leads up to the centre armrest, which runs along the length of the front seats.

The front seats are upholstered in dual-tone black and brown semi-leatherette material, matching the cabin’s overall aesthetic. All the seats have adjustable headrests and three-point seatbelts.

Powertrain Options

The Suzuki e Vitara offers two battery pack options, paired with either a single electric motor or dual motors, depending on whether you opt for front-wheel drive (FWD) or all-wheel drive (AWD). The detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 49 kWh 61 kWh Power 144 PS 174 PS 183.5 PS Torque 189 Nm 189 Nm 300 Nm Drivetrain FWD FWD AWD

While the official range for the production-spec e Vitara has not yet been disclosed, Suzuki had previously stated during the eVX concept showcase that the larger battery pack would offer a range of over 500 km on a full charge.

Expected Price And Rivals

Suzuki has announced that production of the e Vitara will begin in the first half of 2025, with sales expected to start by July 2025. The Suzuki e Vitara is anticipated to be priced from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom) when it goes on sale in India.

At this price point, the e Vitara will compete with the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

