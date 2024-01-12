Exclusive: Tata Punch EV Detailed Ahead Of Launch

Modified On Jan 12, 2024 10:34 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

Prices of the Tata Punch EV will be announced on January 17, bookings are already open

The Punch EV gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display with curved edges.

It also features ventilated front seats, a touch-based climate control panel and a circular drive selector.

The charging port housed in the grille opens sideways completely hands free.

It is expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

The Tata Punch EV was unveiled recently and the carmaker has confirmed that its launch will happen on January 17. Ahead of its launch, units have started to reach dealerships and the video of one such unit has surfaced online revealing many details of the electric SUV. Here, you can find out what the Punch EV has to offer.

Exterior

While the front profile of the Punch has already been unveiled, we still didn’t know how the charging flap in the front opened. The video revealed that the charging port opens sideways (to the right) in one swift motion, and that too completely hands free.

Its alloy wheels were also seen in detail which have carried a similar aerodynamic design language as the ones present on the Tata Nexon EV. The sunroof was a recent addition for the Punch in general and we see it present on this top-spec Punch EV as well. As for the rear, it looks more or less the same as the ICE Punch.

We also get a look at the boot of the Punch EV as well. While the exact loading capacity is still unknown, we can have an idea from this image of its depth.

Cabin

Tata had only given a glimpse of the Punch EV’s cabin so far, but now, more details have come out. The Punch EV has a black and white dual-tone cabin with multiple layers for the design. The first thing you notice is the 2-spoke white and grey steering wheel with an illuminated Tata logo, and then the centre console which is finished in gloss black. The seats have leatherette upholstery and on the outside edge of the front seats, you can spot the button for their ventilation function.

Features

Behind the steering wheel is a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and next to that, you can spot a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with curved edges. The 360-degree camera can also be seen in use here.

Below the touchscreen, you can also spot the touch-based climate control panel, wireless phone charger, 12V socket, and USB type-A and type-C charging ports.

The Punch EV gets a circular drive selector, similar to other Tata EVs, but this one gets a display too! Next to that, you can spot buttons for drive modes, and an electronic parking brake as well. Furthermore, this unit being a top-spec variant also had the ‘jeweled’ finish for the multi-function rotary dial in the centre console.

A Frunk

While a frunk can’t be seen in the dealer unit, the motor is placed much lower under the hood. A teaser from Tata also showcased a frunk, which could mean that a frunk tray will be available as an accessory.

Expected Powertrain

Tata has not revealed any details of exact battery pack and range of the Punch EV, but it will get two different battery pack options like other Tata EVs, and a claimed range of up to 500 km. It will also come with DC fast charging options and multi-level regenerative braking.

Price & Rivals

Prices of the Tata Punch EV will come out on January 17 and we expect it to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. Once launched, it will be a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, while also serving as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

