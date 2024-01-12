Tata Will Launch The Punch EV On January 17

Modified On Jan 12, 2024 05:50 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

  • 396 Views
  • Write a comment

While the design and highlight features have been revealed, we are still waiting for details about the battery, performance and range of the Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

  • Expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • New fascia includes width-spanning LED DRLs, vertically placed headlights and aerodynamic alloy wheels.

  • Inside, it gets Tata’s new steering wheel, a touch-based climate control panel and 10.25-inch displays.

  • Other features include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control and a 360-degree camera.

The Tata Punch EV was unveiled at the start of this year and after multiple teasers, Tata has now finally revealed its launch date. The latest Tata EV will be launched on January 17 and pre-order bookings are already open. However, before its launch, we can also expect Tata to reveal the details of its battery pack and range. Here is everything we know about the Punch EV so far.

Nexon-inspired Design

Tata Punch EV

The Punch EV has adopted the design language of the new Nexon EV. Its facia houses width-spanning LED DRLs, vertically placed LED headlights and a chunky front bumper. The side profile gets aerodynamic alloy wheels; however, the rear end is more or less the same as its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart.

A Modern Cabin

Tata Punch EV Interior

Inside, the Punch EV features a dual-tone cabin with Tata’s new steering wheel which houses an illuminated Tata logo. It also has a touch-enabled climate control panel, a redesigned dashboard, and bigger displays.

Features List

Tata Nexon EV digital driver's display

The Tata Punch EV will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera. Based on the teasers so far, it is also expected to offer some types of drive or traction modes (same as the regular Punch) to showcase its SUV attributes.

Also Read: Tata Punch EV’s Launch Nears As Units Reach Dealerships

In terms of safety, it will come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Battery Pack & Range

Tata has not revealed the details of its powertrain yet, but we expect it to come with a choice of two different battery packs. The Punch EV is based on Tata’s new Acti.ev architecture and can offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

Price & Rivals

Tata Punch EV

Tata can price the Punch EV from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will be a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, while acting as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

Read More on : Punch AMT

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Tata Punch EV

Read Full News
space Image
  • Trending
  • Recent

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
  • Tata Punch EV
    Tata Punch EV
    Rs.12 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Jan 2024
  • MG eHS
    MG eHS
    Rs.30 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Skoda Enyaq iV
    Skoda Enyaq iV
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • Ford Mustang Mach E
    Ford Mustang Mach E
    Rs.70 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
  • BYD Seal
    BYD Seal
    Rs.60 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Feb 2024
Upcoming Electric Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Tata Will Launch The Punch EV On January 17
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience