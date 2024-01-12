Modified On Jan 12, 2024 05:50 PM By Ansh for Tata Punch EV

While the design and highlight features have been revealed, we are still waiting for details about the battery, performance and range of the Punch EV

Expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

New fascia includes width-spanning LED DRLs, vertically placed headlights and aerodynamic alloy wheels.

Inside, it gets Tata’s new steering wheel, a touch-based climate control panel and 10.25-inch displays.

Other features include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control and a 360-degree camera.

The Tata Punch EV was unveiled at the start of this year and after multiple teasers, Tata has now finally revealed its launch date. The latest Tata EV will be launched on January 17 and pre-order bookings are already open. However, before its launch, we can also expect Tata to reveal the details of its battery pack and range. Here is everything we know about the Punch EV so far.

Nexon-inspired Design

The Punch EV has adopted the design language of the new Nexon EV. Its facia houses width-spanning LED DRLs, vertically placed LED headlights and a chunky front bumper. The side profile gets aerodynamic alloy wheels; however, the rear end is more or less the same as its ICE (internal combustion engine) counterpart.

A Modern Cabin

Inside, the Punch EV features a dual-tone cabin with Tata’s new steering wheel which houses an illuminated Tata logo. It also has a touch-enabled climate control panel, a redesigned dashboard, and bigger displays.

Features List

The Tata Punch EV will feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, and a 360-degree camera. Based on the teasers so far, it is also expected to offer some types of drive or traction modes (same as the regular Punch) to showcase its SUV attributes.

In terms of safety, it will come with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Battery Pack & Range

Tata has not revealed the details of its powertrain yet, but we expect it to come with a choice of two different battery packs. The Punch EV is based on Tata’s new Acti.ev architecture and can offer a claimed range of over 500 km.

Price & Rivals

Tata can price the Punch EV from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. It will be a direct rival to the Citroen eC3, while acting as a premium alternative to the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV.

