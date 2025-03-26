Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh

The 2025 EV6 has a similar price as the outgoing model and features some design changes along with a larger battery pack with a claimed range of over 650 km

It gets sleeker LED projector headlights, triangular LED DRLs and 19-inch alloy wheels.

Inside, it now has a new 3-spoke steering wheel and a fingerprint sensor.

Features include dual 12.3-inch screens, a heads-up display and a sunroof.

Safety suite includes 7 airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera and level-2 ADAS.

Gets an 84 kWh battery pack and dual electric motors with an output of 325 PS and 605 Nm.

After being showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the 2025 Kia EV6 has been launched in India at Rs 65.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). This means that the prices are similar to the pre-facelift model. Do note that the EV6 is available only with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup now, and no rear-wheel-drive (RWD) option has been provided at the EV's launch. Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Kia EV6:

Exterior

The exterior design has become sharper with the mid-cycle update and the 2025 EV6 features triangular-shaped LED DRLs and sleeker LED projector headlights. In a typical EV fashion, it gets a blanked-off grille and a bumper that features more aggressive cuts and creases making it look more aggressive than before.

In profile, it gets 19-inch dual-tone aerodynamically designed alloy wheels and flush door handles that give it a premium touch. The rear design, however, looks similar to the outgoing model with curved connected LED tail lights, a roof-mounted spoiler and a black diffuser on the bumper.

Interior

The new Kia EV6 comes with the same dashboard layout as the outgoing model with the dual-12.3-inch displays and the touch-enabled AC control panel. What has changed, however, is that it gets a new 3-spoke dual-tone steering wheel that looks modern and sportier.

The centre console design is also identical, save for a new fingerprint sensor that has been added to the Kia EV6. Sustainable materials have been used on the seats and like the outgoing model, all seats get adjustable headrests and 3-point seatbelts.

Features And Safety

The feature suite includes dual 12.3-inch displays (one for the instrumentation and another for touchscreen) and a 12-inch heads-up display (HUD). It also comes with an augmented reality (AR) based navigation, a 15W wireless phone charger, and a digital key feature.

In terms of safety, it gets 7 airbags (as standard), 360-degree camera and front, rear and side parking sensors. It also comes with a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like a frontal collision avoidance system and adaptive cruise control.

Battery pack and Electric Motor

The 2025 Kia EV6 comes with a single battery pack option that is larger than before, with a claimed range of over 650 km. Here are the detailed specifications:

Battery Pack 84 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 Power 325 PS Torque 605 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 663 km Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

The Kia EV6 can complete a 0-100 kmph run in 5.3 seconds. An ultra-fast 350 kW charger can charge the battery pack from 10-80 percent in 18 minutes.

Rivals

The 2025 Kia EV6 continues to lock horns with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQA and BMW iX1.

