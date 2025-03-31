You Can Now Check Out The 2025 Kia EV6 Facelift At A Dealership

While minor design updates keep the EV6 fresh, the main change is the addition of a larger battery pack

If you had your eyes on the new 2025 Kia EV6 facelift, there is good news as the updated model has now reached dealerships. Deliveries of the updated EV6 are set to commence soon. As part of its midlife update, the EV6 gets a slightly revised design, minor feature additions and some big changes underneath its flesh.

2025 Kia EV6 Facelift: The Big Change!

The main change Kia has made with the Kia EV6 facelift is plonking in a larger 84kWh battery pack, a 7.4 kWh upsize over the previous one’s 77.4kWh unit. This means you can drive a bit further before you need to stop for a charge.

You can have the new only with the all-wheel drive variant, whose detailed specifications have been mentioned below:

Parameters 2025 Kia EV6 Facelift No. Of Motors 2 Power (PS) 325 PS Torque (Nm) 605 Nm Claimed Range 663 km (+ 157 km than before) 0-100 kmph 5.3 seconds

2025 Kia EV6 Facelift: Exterior Design Updates

Minor design updates give the Kia EV6 a breath of fresh air. One can easily spot the new triangular LED headlights, where the DRLs now extend and connect to each other. The other update is the new design for the 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Tweaked bumpers at either end round off the overall design updates.

The premium electric vehicle is offered in 5 hues: Aurora Black, Wolf Grey, Snow White Pearl, Runway Red and Yacht Blue Matte.

2025 Kia EV6 Facelift: What Are The Changes On The Inside?

The most evident one is the new 3-spoke steering wheel. Keen eyed viewers will also notice that the dual 12.3-inch screens are now in a curved form in the new car. Apart from that, the dashboard layout is similar to the old car, which isn’t a bad thing as it still looks modern and upmarket. Even the colour of the seats – black and white – is the same as before.

2025 Kia EV6 Facelift: Minor Features Addition

Two new features have been added as part of this midlife update: heated steering wheel and a fingerprint sensor. Apart from that, the features suite is similar to the pre-facelift EV6, which includes wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, digital key, connected car tech, 64-colour ambient lighting, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, powered front seats with ventilation, a wireless phone charger and a powered tailgate.

Also Read: Kia EV6: New vs Old Model Explained In Images

Passenger safety is taken care of by 8 airbags, ABS with EBD, front and rear parking sensors with 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC) and Level-2 Advanced Driver’s Assistance Systems (ADAS).

2025 Kia EV6 Facelift: Price And Rivals

The 2025 Kia EV6 facelift is now priced at Rs 65.9 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, it locks horns with the Volvo C40 Recharge, BMW i4 and can be considered as a more expensive alternative to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

