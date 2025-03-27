Kia EV6: New vs Old Model Explained In Images

In addition to a larger battery pack, the new Kia EV6 also gets new headlights, alloy wheels and steering wheel

The Kia EV6 was launched in India back in 2022 and it has now received a mid-cycle update, which has given it new design elements and a larger battery pack. But how do these revisions make it look in real-life against the pre-facelift model? Let us find out.

Front

The front design of the Kia EV6 has been updated thoroughly, featuring a more aggressive pair of headlights outlined by triangular LED DRLs. In contrast, the old Kia EV6 featured vertically stacked LED headlights with pixel-like LED DRLs.

While both iterations of the Kia EV6 have a closed-off grille, the air intake channels on the bumper come with distinct inserts.

Side

In profile, while the wheel size remains the same at 19 inches, the has a new design in the facelifted model.

Flush-type door handles, a gloss black strip on the lower section of the body, and black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) are similar for both versions of the EV6.

Rear

The rear of the facelifted EV6, like the profile, is quite identical to the old model. Both EV6 iterations have curved LED connected tail lights that extend to the rear fenders.

It also comes with a black strip beneath the tailgate, and the lower portion of the bumper is blacked-out. The only difference is that the new EV6 comes with aggressive elements on the diffuser with horizontal elements, while the older model had a simpler faux silver skid plate.

Interior

Inside, the dashboard layout of the new EV6 is the same as the old model. However, the new EV6 comes with a sleek and sportier-looking 3-spoke heated steering wheel in comparison to the 2-spoke steering wheel of the previous model.

Although both models come with dual 12.3-inch screens, the housing of which has been slightly revised. The old EV6 has a more angular housing, while the new model gets more rounded-off edges.

The centre console design of both EV6 versions is identical with twin cupholders, a rotary drive selector dial, a push-button start/stop and a wireless phone charger. However, the new EV6 comes with a fingerprint scanner, which was missing on the pre-facelift model.

That said, the seats continue with the usage of sustainable materials with a black and white theme as before.

Features And Safety

The feature suite, except the fingerprint scanner and heated steering wheel, is identical to both EV6 iterations.These include dual 12.3-inch screens (one for the infotainment and another for instrumentation) and a 12-inch augmented reality (AR) based heads-up display (HUD). It also has a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, 10-way powered front seats with ventilation function and dual-zone auto AC.

The safety suite is also similar with 8 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor, and an electronic parking brake. It also gets a Level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with amenities including forward collision avoidance assist and lane keep assist.

Powertrain Options

The 2025 Kia EV6 comes with a larger battery pack that is paired to a dual-motor setup. In contrast, the pr-facelifted model came with a choice between a single and a dual-motor option. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Specifications New Kia EV6 Old Kia EV6 Battery Pack 84 kWh 77.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 2 1 2 Power 325 PS 229 PS 325 PS Torque 605 Nm 350 Nm 605 Nm Claimed Range (ARAI) 663 km 708 km 506 km Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) All-wheel-drive (AWD)

Price And Rivals

The new Kia EV6 is priced at Rs 67.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), which is similar to the price of the pre-facelifted model. It locks horns with the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Mercedes-Benz EQA, BMW iX1 and Volvo C40 Recharge.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.