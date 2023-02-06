Drive Home A Renault With Savings Of Up To Rs 62,000 This February
Modified On Feb 06, 2023 06:09 PM By Shreyash for Renault Kiger
Benefits are offered on both MY22 and MY23 units of all Renault models.
-
Save up to Rs 62,000 on Renault Triber and Kiger.
-
Benefits of up to Rs 52,000 are offered with Renault Kwid.
-
Maximum discounts are offered with MY22 units of all cars.
-
All offers are valid till the end of February.
Renault has rolled out its offers for February 2023 across the range, including both MY22 and MY23 units. While maximum benefits are being offered with MY22 units of Triber, the carmaker is also offering savings on BS6 phase II compliant units of all models. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below:
Disclaimer: MY22 units (manufactured in 2022) may have a lower resale value than an MY23 model.
Kwid
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
BS6 Phase I MY22
|
BS6 Phase II MY23
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 20,000
|
N.A.
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs Rs 20,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 52,000
|
Up to Rs 22,000
-
BS6 phase I MY22 units of the Kwid come with higher benefits, including a cash discount of Rs 20,000.
-
No cash discount is offered on BS6 phase II compliant MY23 units, while the other two benefits remain unchanged.
-
The Renault hatchback is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.
Triber
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
BS6 phase I MY22
|
BS6 Phase I MY23
|
BS6 Phase II MY23
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
N.A.
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 15,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 62,000
|
Up to Rs 52,000
|
Up to Rs 27,000
-
The maximum cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 is offered on MY22 units of the Triber, while, for BS6 phase I MY23 models the same stands at up to Rs 15,000.
-
The BS6 phase II compliant models are not carrying cash discounts, but the exchange bonus has dropped down by Rs 10,000. They carry on with the same corporate discount as the MY22 units of the MPV.
-
Exchange bonus and corporate discount for BS6 phase I MY22 and MY23 units are unchanged.
-
Prices for the Triber range between Rs 6.34 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh.
Kiger
|
Offers
|
Amount
|
BS6 Phase I (MY22 and MY23)
|
BS6 Phase II MY23
|
Cash Discount
|
Up to Rs 25,000
|
N.A.
|
Exchange Bonus
|
Up to Rs Rs 25,000
|
Up to Rs 10,000
|
Corporate Discount
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Up to Rs 12,000
|
Total Benefits
|
Up to Rs 62,000
|
Up to Rs 22,000
-
Both MY22 and MY23 BS6 phase I models are carrying similar benefits, although the cash discount is only applicable on non-turbo AMT trims of the Kiger.
-
For BS6 phase I non-turbo MT and turbo variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 15,000.
-
The carmaker is also offering an extended warranty of up to four years with some variants of the BS6 phase II compliant MY23 models.
-
The Kiger retails between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh.
Note
-
Renault is also providing a rural offer of Rs 5,000 on all cars.
-
If you wish to pick Triber or Kiger’s base-spec RXE variant, it can be only availed of with a loyalty bonus.
-
A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars as a scrappage benefit under the scrappage programme.
-
Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the State and city, so please contact the Renault dealership closest to you for more details.
-
All prices are ex-showroom Delhi
