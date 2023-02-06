Modified On Feb 06, 2023 06:09 PM By Shreyash for Renault Kiger

Benefits are offered on both MY22 and MY23 units of all Renault models.

Save up to Rs 62,000 on Renault Triber and Kiger.

Benefits of up to Rs 52,000 are offered with Renault Kwid.

Maximum discounts are offered with MY22 units of all cars.

All offers are valid till the end of February.

Renault has rolled out its offers for February 2023 across the range, including both MY22 and MY23 units. While maximum benefits are being offered with MY22 units of Triber, the carmaker is also offering savings on BS6 phase II compliant units of all models. Let’s have a look at model-wise offer details below:

Disclaimer: MY22 units (manufactured in 2022) may have a lower resale value than an MY23 model.

Kwid

Offers Amount BS6 Phase I MY22 BS6 Phase II MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Up to Rs Rs 20,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 52,000 Up to Rs 22,000

BS6 phase I MY22 units of the Kwid come with higher benefits, including a cash discount of Rs 20,000.

No cash discount is offered on BS6 phase II compliant MY23 units, while the other two benefits remain unchanged.

The Renault hatchback is priced from Rs 4.70 lakh to Rs 6.33 lakh.

Also Read: 2023 Renault Models Get FOUR New Standard Safety Features

Triber

Offers Amount BS6 phase I MY22 BS6 Phase I MY23 BS6 Phase II MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Up to Rs Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000 Up to Rs 52,000 Up to Rs 27,000

The maximum cash discount of up to Rs 25,000 is offered on MY22 units of the Triber, while, for BS6 phase I MY23 models the same stands at up to Rs 15,000.

The BS6 phase II compliant models are not carrying cash discounts, but the exchange bonus has dropped down by Rs 10,000. They carry on with the same corporate discount as the MY22 units of the MPV.

Exchange bonus and corporate discount for BS6 phase I MY22 and MY23 units are unchanged.

Prices for the Triber range between Rs 6.34 lakh and Rs 8.98 lakh.

Also Read: National Green Hydrogen Mission Outlay Announced In Budget 2023; Toyota Extends Support For It

Kiger

Offers Amount BS6 Phase I (MY22 and MY23) BS6 Phase II MY23 Cash Discount Up to Rs 25,000 N.A. Exchange Bonus Up to Rs Rs 25,000 Up to Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 12,000 Up to Rs 12,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000 Up to Rs 22,000

Both MY22 and MY23 BS6 phase I models are carrying similar benefits, although the cash discount is only applicable on non-turbo AMT trims of the Kiger.

For BS6 phase I non-turbo MT and turbo variants, the cash discount is reduced to Rs 15,000.

The carmaker is also offering an extended warranty of up to four years with some variants of the BS6 phase II compliant MY23 models.

The Kiger retails between Rs 6.50 lakh and Rs 11.23 lakh.

Also Read: 7 Things To Know About The New Android Auto That’s Now Available For All Cars

Note

Renault is also providing a rural offer of Rs 5,000 on all cars.

If you wish to pick Triber or Kiger’s base-spec RXE variant, it can be only availed of with a loyalty bonus.

A discount of Rs 10,000 is also offered on all cars as a scrappage benefit under the scrappage programme.

Offers mentioned above may vary depending on the State and city, so please contact the Renault dealership closest to you for more details.

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

Read More on : Renault Kiger AMT