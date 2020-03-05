Dacia Spring Electric Concept Is A Premium Renault Kwid EV

Published On Mar 05, 2020 10:00 AM By Sonny

It looks more premium than China-only K-ZE and could inspire the 2022 Renault EV for India

Dacia is Renault’s budget-friendly brand in European markets.

Spring EV gets tweaked front end, LED headlamps, and tail lamps compared to the China-spec Kwid EV.

It claims a range of 200km from the Euro-spec WLTP test cycle.

Technical specifications and interiors haven’t been revealed.

Could share its EV powertrain with Renault’s made-in-India compact EV slated for 2022.

The Renault Kwid is currently the brand’s smallest four-door passenger car in India. As a budget model, it has great potential to be a mass-market EV in the near future. Renault has already launched an electric Kwid, the K-ZE in China, while the Europe-spec model is previewed by this, the Dacia Spring Electric Concept. The K-ZE was recently shown at Auto Expo 2020.

Dacia is Renault’s budget-friendly brand in European markets. Even the likes of the Duster are originally Dacia products, rebadged here as a Renault. The Spring Electric concept looks like a premium version of the K-ZE. It gets a revised front end with LED headlamps while the rear end looks the same but gets new LED tail lamps. The interior of the Dacia Spring EV has not yet been revealed.

The technical specifications of the Spring EV concept have not been shared but the carmaker claims an all-electric range of 200km as per the WLTP test cycle, which is more demanding than the likes of the ARAI test cycle in India. For reference, the K-ZE has a claimed range of 271km as per the China-spec NEDC test cycle from its 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery. The China-spec model’s electric motor has an output of 44PS and 125Nm with a top speed of 105kph. Expect the Dacia EV to pack something a bit punchier.

This Dacia Spring compact EV could preview some of the design aspects of Renault’s first made-in-India EV offering that is expected to arrive in 2022. The India-spec EV is likely to offer at least 200km range, same as the Dacia EV. It is expected to be launched in production avatar in select European markets in the first half of 2021 as Dacia’s first electric offering.

