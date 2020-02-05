Renault K-ZE (Kwid Electric) Showcased At 2020 Auto Expo

Modified On Feb 05, 2020 09:13 AM By Saransh for Renault K-ZE

Looks similar to the Kwid facelift which went on sale in India last year

The Kwid EV gets a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Its electric motor produces 44PS of power and 125Nm of torque.

The K-ZE (Kwid Electric) has a claimed range of 271km.

It can charge from 30-80 per cent in just 30 minutes.

Likely to go on sale in India in 2022.

The K-ZE has been on sale in China since September 2019.

Renault has showcased the K-ZE (Kwid Electric) at the ongoing Auto Expo 2020. The EV looks quite similar to the facelifted Kwid, which is already on sale in India.

Upfront, it gets top-mounted DRLs with indicators flanking the revised front grille. The headlamps are now integrated into the front bumper. The side and the rear profile looks identical to the standard Kwid save for a new set of alloy wheels.

Dimensionally, the K-ZE is similar to the facelifted Kwid. However, its wheelbase is 1mm longer at 2423mm. That said, the Kwid Electric has a ground clearance of 151mm (laden or unladen not specified yet), 33mm lower than that of the standard Kwid.

It is powered by an electric motor that makes 44PS and 125Nm. It draws power from a 26.8kWh lithium-ion battery pack and has a claimed range of 271km (NEDC cycle).

The Kwid Electric’s lithium-ion battery pack supports both AC and DC fast charging. Using AC fast charging, the Kwid EV can be charged 100 per cent in four hours from a 6.6kWh power source. DC charging further quickens the process by topping up the batteries from 30-80 per cent in just half an hour.

The K-ZE looks similar to the standard Kwid on the inside as well. The basic layout remains unchanged. Like the standard Kwid, it gets piano black finish on the central console and a mode selector knob placed on the central floor console. Also on offer is an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that comes with 4G WiFi connectivity, manual AC, and a fully digital colour screen flanked by twin dials and an amber-lit dot matrix display, like the standard Kwid.

Renault has not said anything about launching the K-ZE in India. However, we expect it to go on sale here by 2022. Expect the K-ZE to be priced below Rs 10 lakh.

