Dacia (Renault) Jogger Unveiled, Unlikely To Come To India

Published On Sep 03, 2021 07:51 PM By Sonny

It is the kind of multi-configuration three-row offering that would suit European markets better than a Renault Triber

Dacia, Renault’s sub-brand in Europe, has taken the covers off its new seven-seater offering called the Jogger. Its seating layout offers multiple configurations to suit different needs, much like the smaller Renault Triber in India.

Unlike the Triber, the Jogger is a suitable length for a practical three-row family car. It is based on the CMF-B platform that also underpins the Dacia Sandero hatchback. The Jogger is 4547mm long with a wheelbase that measures 2897mm in length. It does feature some rugged styling thanks to the prominent cladding and has a peak ground clearance of 200mm. The Jogger’s styling is quite premium with a sculpted bonnet, raked back windscreen, and Y-shaped LED DRLs in the LED headlamps.

It has a rather flat rear end with vertical taillights and large quarter panels for the third row seats. Most of the bumper is made of the thick cladding that goes around the Jogger and the silver rear skidplate. There is side body cladding as well for added ruggedness. The blacked-out flex wheels have a sporty look and simulate the appearance of more premium alloy wheels. Many of the black details, including the wheels, are part of the Jogger Extreme variant.

Dacia chose to showcase the Jogger in the sobre shade of Teracotta Brown but will also offer it in other mature paint options like Pearl Black, Slate Grey, Moonstone Grey, and Glacier White.

Since Dacia is known as the value-for-money sub-brand for Renault, its models are not about a premium experience. Instead, the Jogger has a simplistic design with enough features to offer a comfortable enough cabin experience. It has a freestanding 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system atop the dashboard, a 3.5-inch MID in the instrument cluster, body-sculpted seats, auto AC, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The middle row of the Jogger can split fold 60:40, each section can be tipped and tumble forward to offer access to the third row which can split fold 50:50. It offers 213 litres of luggage space with all three rows up, 712 litres with the third row folded, and a massive 1819 litres if you fold the middle row as well. There are fold out trays with cup holders behind the front seats for the comfort of the middle-row occupants. The Jogger will also be available in a five-seater variant as well.

Dacia will offer the Jogger with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine at launch rated at 110PS and 200Nm. That’s 10PS and 40Nm more than the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine offered with the Renault Kiger. The Jogger will also get idle-engine start-stop as standard with the LPG variant too. It will get a hybrid variant in 2023 which will feature a 1.6-litre petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.2kWh battery.

The Dacia Jogger is unlikely to make its way to Renault’s showrooms in India as a replacement for the Lodgy. The French carmaker is focussed on made-for-India compact offerings built on the CMF-A platform along with SUVs like the Duster.