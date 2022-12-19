Modified On Dec 19, 2022 03:31 PM By Rohit

It could become the new entry-level SUV in Hyundai’s Indian lineup if it goes on sale here

It looks relatively smaller compared to the Hyundai Venue.

Spy video shows a stubby bonnet, stylised wheel caps and a sunroof.

Features on board could include a touchscreen, auto AC and push-button start/stop.

Expected to get the Grand i10 Nios’ petrol engines: 1.2-litre N.A. and 1-litre turbo unit.

Could arrive in India sometime in 2023 with a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s long been reported that Hyundai is working on a micro SUV for India following the discontinuation of its entry-level hatchbacks. Well, a spy video from South Korea has surfaced online showing one such SUV which looks to be in a production-ready avatar, and no it’s not the Casper.

From the video, we can notice the comparatively smaller footprint of the SUV when compared to Hyundai’s present entry-level SUV for India, the Venue. Although the model that was spied on was covered in heavy camouflage, the video does reveal a few details of the SUV.

Up front, you can notice its large grille and a stubby bonnet flanked by a typical split projector headlight setup (featuring chrome surround) as seen on new age Hyundai cars. It has ‘H-shaped’ LED DRLs and a wide air dam strip in the bumper.

The video also shows the SUV’s stylised wheel caps instead of alloy wheels, roof rails and the single-pane sunroof. While not much is visible at the rear, we do get a glimpse of one of its taillights, which could possibly feature LED elements.

If the spied model is anything to go by, we believe this micro SUV could get an all-black cabin theme with fabric upholstery. Hyundai is also expected to deck it with a decent features list which should include a touchscreen system, auto climate control, and push-button start stop. On the safety front, it might come with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Hyundai could offer the India-spec model with the same two petrol engine options as the Grand i10 Nios: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (83PS/114Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm). While a five-speed manual is expected to be offered with both engines, the former could get the five-speed AMT option as well.

The entry-level Hyundai SUV, if brought to India, could arrive sometime in the second half of 2023. We believe its starting price could hover around the Rs 6 lakh-mark (ex-showroom). It will take the fight to the likes of the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

