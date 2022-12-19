English | हिंदी

Could This Be Hyundai’s Micro SUV To Take On Tata Punch?

Modified On Dec 19, 2022 03:31 PM By Rohit

It could become the new entry-level SUV in Hyundai’s Indian lineup if it goes on sale here

Hyundai micro SUV

  • It looks relatively smaller compared to the Hyundai Venue.

  • Spy video shows a stubby bonnet, stylised wheel caps and a sunroof.

  • Features on board could include a touchscreen, auto AC and push-button start/stop.

  • Expected to get the Grand i10 Nios’ petrol engines: 1.2-litre N.A. and 1-litre turbo unit.

  • Could arrive in India sometime in 2023 with a starting price of Rs 6 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s long been reported that Hyundai is working on a micro SUV for India following the discontinuation of its entry-level hatchbacks. Well, a spy video from South Korea has surfaced online showing one such SUV which looks to be in a production-ready avatar, and no it’s not the Casper.

Hyundai micro SUV

From the video, we can notice the comparatively smaller footprint of the SUV when compared to Hyundai’s present entry-level SUV for India, the Venue. Although the model that was spied on was covered in heavy camouflage, the video does reveal a few details of the SUV.

Hyundai micro SUV front
Hyundai micro SUV headlights and LED DRLs

Up front, you can notice its large grille and a stubby bonnet flanked by a typical split projector headlight setup (featuring chrome surround) as seen on new age Hyundai cars. It has ‘H-shaped’ LED DRLs and a wide air dam strip in the bumper.

Hyundai micro SUV roof rails and sunroof
Hyundai micro SUV taillight

The video also shows the SUV’s stylised wheel caps instead of alloy wheels, roof rails and the single-pane sunroof. While not much is visible at the rear, we do get a glimpse of one of its taillights, which could possibly feature LED elements.

If the spied model is anything to go by, we believe this micro SUV could get an all-black cabin theme with fabric upholstery. Hyundai is also expected to deck it with a decent features list which should include a touchscreen system, auto climate control, and push-button start stop. On the safety front, it might come with up to six airbags, ABS with EBD and ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

Hyundai could offer the India-spec model with the same two petrol engine options as the Grand i10 Nios: a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated unit (83PS/114Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol (120PS/172Nm). While a five-speed manual is expected to be offered with both engines, the former could get the five-speed AMT option as well.

The entry-level Hyundai SUV, if brought to India, could arrive sometime in the second half of 2023. We believe its starting price could hover around the Rs 6 lakh-mark (ex-showroom). It will take the fight to the likes of the Tata Punch and Maruti Suzuki Ignis.

Image Source

