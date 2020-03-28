Maruti Suzuki To Support Production Of Ventilators, Masks And PPE

Published On Mar 28, 2020 05:47 PM By Saransh

While the technology will be borrowed from other manufacturers, Maruti will deliver the required volume of components through its suppliers

Soon after Mahindra and MG came forward to support the mass effort against coronavirus, Maruti Suzuki has also announced its action plan to take on COVID-19.

Pictured: AgVa Healthcare Ventilator

The carmaker, in collaboration with AgVa Healthcare (an existing approved manufacturer of ventilators), will help ramp up the production of ventilators in the country. The team intends to produce around 10,000 units monthly. Where AgVa Healthcare will be responsible for technology and performance-related matters, Maruti Suzuki, with the help of its suppliers, will offer the required volume of components and undertake production and quality-control activities. The carmaker will also offer financial support and help in obtaining the required permissions required for the project.

For representation purpose only

Along with ventilators, Maruti is also working to ramp up the production of 3-ply masks and PPE (personal protection equipment) in the country. Krishna Maruti Limited (a JV between Maruti and Ashok Kapur responsible for producing seats, seat covers, etc.) will produce 3-ply face masks for supply to Haryana and central governments. Besides, Ashok Kumar will personally donate 20 lakh masks for the cause.

Maruti’s other OEM, Bharat Seats Limited, a JV of MSIL with the Relan family, will be responsible for the production of PPE. Maruti has confirmed that the manufacture of protective equipment will begin as soon as the required permissions are in place.

