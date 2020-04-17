MG Hector, ZS EV Could Soon Have An In-built Sterilization Feature

Published On Apr 17, 2020 04:10 PM By Dhruv.A for MG Hector

MG Motor claims the HVAC-based disinfectant system can clear the cabin of pathogens

The Cerafusion technology can clear your car cabin of allergens, pollutants and microbes.

It also claims to sterilize surfaces inside the car.

Once the viability is examined, the MG Hector and ZS EV could get this feature in India.

Cars with a simple in-built air purifier in India include the Hyundai Creta and Venue as well as the Kia Seltos.

The sudden attention towards sanitisation of our surroundings is now turning towards our cars as well. Thus, MG Motor has teamed up with Medklinn to evaluate its cabin sterilization technology for its cars: the Hector and ZS EV.

Called Cerafusion, the technology is said to disinfect a car’s cabin by utilizing oxygen (no chemicals) to eliminate allergens, pollutants, and microbes. Apart from the removal of bacteria, yeast and viruses, it can also sterilise the surfaces inside the car.

Currently, MG and Medklinn are at the evaluation stage, finding ways to integrate the Cerafusion solution in the HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) systems of the cars. The ZS EV that went on sale earlier this year is already equipped with an air purifier whereas the Hector is yet to get that feature.

Apart from the MG ZS EV, the Hyundai Venue and Creta along with the Kia Seltos are equipped with a factory-fitted air purifier. While these units are fitted with a PM2.5 and pollen filter, the Cerafusion technology is one step ahead as it is claimed to kill live microbes as well. Chinese carmaker Geely offers an N95-certified air purifying system in its Icon SUV. This system too is claimed to kill viruses and bacteria before the air enters the cabin.

The current pandemic has left many manufacturers and blue chip companies scampering for innovations that can help keep people safe. And this initiative by MG Motor and Medklinn certainly looks like a promising one. While Cerafusion is still some time away from becoming a tech feature on mainstream cars, you could purchase an aftermarket air purifier to improve the air quality inside your car. But even before that, you need to make sure your car’s high contact points are properly clean by following these points.

