Coronavirus Impacts March 2020 Sales Of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, And Other Premium Hatchbacks

Published On Apr 09, 2020 01:57 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The overall sales figures reduced by over 11,000 units in March when compared to the previous month

Premium hatchbacks: Tata Altroz, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Toyota Glanza

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on car sales in the country. As we all know there have been no shipments since the enforcement of the ongoing countrywide lockdown. Moreover, there was a decline of over 40 per cent in the units shipped given poor market sentiment and some of the cars were yet to be upgraded to meet the now effective BS6 emission norms. Here's the sales report of the premium hatchback segment for the month of March: 

Premium hatchbacks and crosshatches

March 2020

February 2020

MoM Growth

Market share current(%)

Market share (% last year)

YoY mkt share (%)

Average sales (6 months)

Honda Jazz

0

0

0

0

3.13

-3.13

404

Hyundai Elite i20

3455

8766

-60.58

20.83

35.37

-14.54

9986

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

11406

16585

-31.22

68.77

50.17

18.6

16873

Volkswagen Polo

105

144

-27.08

0.63

3.9

-3.27

1346

Honda WR-V

86

0

0

0.51

7.41

-6.9

824

Tata Altroz

1147

2806

-59.12

6.91

0

0

1219

Toyota Glanza

1533

2710

-43.43

9.24

0

9.24

2377

Total

16585

28205

-41.19

106.89

Takeaways

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

  • With the largest market share of almost 69 per cent, the Maruti Baleno continues to be the best-selling offering of the segment. Maruti is the only brand that managed to ship over 10,000 units.

Hyundai Elite i20

  • Hyundai shipped 3,400-odd units of the Elite i20. However, its month-on-month (MoM) figure went down by almost 61 per cent. Meanwhile, Hyundai is expected to launch the third-gen i20 by mid-2020 in India.

Toyota Glanza

  • The Maruti Baleno-based Toyota Glanza takes the third spot on the sales chart. It now holds a market share of over 9 per cent.

Tata Altroz

  • Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz. While Tata shipped over 2,800 units in February, the Altroz’ sales figures went down by over 1,600 units in March. For now, it is the only premium hatchback to come with both BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

Volkswagen Polo

  • The Volkswagen Polo holds a market share of 0.63 per cent, while it stood at 3.9 per cent last year. Its month-on-month figure shrunk by over 27 per cent.

BS4 Honda Jazz

  • Honda is the only brand to offer two models in this segment. However, both the WR-V and the Jazz continue to remain at the bottom of the sales chart. Both models are expected to be upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms in the coming weeks.

R
Published by
Rohit

Write your Comment on Maruti Baleno

