Coronavirus Impacts March 2020 Sales Of Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, And Other Premium Hatchbacks

Published On Apr 09, 2020 01:57 PM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The overall sales figures reduced by over 11,000 units in March when compared to the previous month

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on car sales in the country. As we all know there have been no shipments since the enforcement of the ongoing countrywide lockdown. Moreover, there was a decline of over 40 per cent in the units shipped given poor market sentiment and some of the cars were yet to be upgraded to meet the now effective BS6 emission norms. Here's the sales report of the premium hatchback segment for the month of March:

Premium hatchbacks and crosshatches March 2020 February 2020 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Honda Jazz 0 0 0 0 3.13 -3.13 404 Hyundai Elite i20 3455 8766 -60.58 20.83 35.37 -14.54 9986 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 11406 16585 -31.22 68.77 50.17 18.6 16873 Volkswagen Polo 105 144 -27.08 0.63 3.9 -3.27 1346 Honda WR-V 86 0 0 0.51 7.41 -6.9 824 Tata Altroz 1147 2806 -59.12 6.91 0 0 1219 Toyota Glanza 1533 2710 -43.43 9.24 0 9.24 2377 Total 16585 28205 -41.19 106.89

Takeaways

With the largest market share of almost 69 per cent, the Maruti Baleno continues to be the best-selling offering of the segment. Maruti is the only brand that managed to ship over 10,000 units.

Hyundai shipped 3,400-odd units of the Elite i20 . However, its month-on-month (MoM) figure went down by almost 61 per cent. Meanwhile, Hyundai is expected to launch the third-gen i20 by mid-2020 in India.

The Maruti Baleno-based Toyota Glanza takes the third spot on the sales chart. It now holds a market share of over 9 per cent.

Tata entered the premium hatchback segment with the Altroz . While Tata shipped over 2,800 units in February, the Altroz’ sales figures went down by over 1,600 units in March. For now, it is the only premium hatchback to come with both BS6 petrol and diesel engines.

The Volkswagen Polo holds a market share of 0.63 per cent, while it stood at 3.9 per cent last year. Its month-on-month figure shrunk by over 27 per cent.

Honda is the only brand to offer two models in this segment. However, both the WR-V and the Jazz continue to remain at the bottom of the sales chart. Both models are expected to be upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms in the coming weeks.

Read More on : Baleno on road price