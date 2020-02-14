Cleaner, Greener WagonR CNG Is Here!

Published On Feb 14, 2020 06:28 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

The fuel efficiency has decreased by 1.02km/kg with the BS6 upgrade

The WagonR CNG was launched in March 2019.

Maruti continues to offer the CNG kit in the LXi trim.

It is still offered only with the 1.0-litre petrol unit (60PS/78Nm).

The 1.2-litre WagonR continues to be a petrol-only model.

No change to the equipment list.

Maruti recently launched the BS6 version of the Ertiga CNG. Now, the carmaker has introduced the BS6 version of the WagonR CNG. It is available in two variants - LXi and LXi (O) - as before. They are priced at Rs 5.25 lakh and Rs 5.32 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi). The prices have gone up by Rs 19,000.

The fuel efficiency has gone down from 33.54km/kg to 32.52km/kg with the BS6 upgrade. Other than this, the compact hatchback is exactly the same. It still gets the 1.0-litre petrol unit that makes 60PS of power and 78Nm of torque. Maruti offers the CNG variants of the WagonR only with a 5-speed manual transmission option. On the other hand, the 1.2-litre WagonR continues to be a petrol-only offering.

Here’s the full press release from the carmaker:

BS6 compliant Maruti Suzuki WagonR now also available in S-CNG

Third BS6 compliant S-CNG offering from Maruti Suzuki

With a tank capacity of 60 Ltrs (Water equivalent), the WagonR S-CNG variant offers a mileage of 32.52 km/kg

In line with the Company’s ‘Mission Green Million’, announced at Auto Expo 2020

New Delhi, 14 February, 2020: Taking forward its commitment to offer the widest range of green vehicles to its consumers, Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched the S-CNG variant of the BS6 compliant Big New WagonR. Introduction of WagonR with BS6 compliant CNG is aligned to the Company’s Mission Green Million, announced at the Auto Expo-2020.

Also Read: Tata Altroz Joins Maruti Baleno & Hyundai Elite i20 At The Top Of The Sales Chart In January

Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “Maruti Suzuki has consistently endeavored to offer sustainable mobility options to customers. With the announcement of Mission Green Million, we have strengthened our commitment towards boosting green mobility in the country. The 3rd generation WagonR is hugely successful and continues the iconic journey of brand WagonR with more than 24 lakh customers. Strong on looks and performance, the new factory fitted S-CNG variant offers a perfect balance of drivability, high fuel efficiency, enhanced safety and unmatched convenience.”

Initiating its green journey with CNG vehicles, a little over a decade back, Maruti Suzuki now offers an unmatched range of green vehicles. Having already sold one million green vehicles (including CNG, Smart Hybrid vehicles), Maruti Suzuki, under its ‘Mission Green Million’, aims to sell the next 1 million green vehicles in the next couple of years, spearheading their mass adoption across the country. The launch of Maruti Suzuki’s S-CNG vehicle range is aligned to and complements the Government of India’s vision of reducing oil import and enhancing the share of natural gas in the energy basket of the country from 6.2% now to 15% by 2030.

The Government is working to rapidly increase the CNG fuel pumps network in the country. Maruti Suzuki S-CNG vehicles are equipped with dual interdependent ECUs (Electronic Control Units) and intelligent injection system. Vehicles are factory fitted, and specially tuned and calibrated to deliver optimum performance and enhanced drivability across all kinds of terrains.

Read More on : Wagon R AMT