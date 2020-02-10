The Maruti Ertiga CNG Is Much Cleaner Than Before!

Published On Feb 10, 2020 06:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti Ertiga

While the power and torque figures remain the same, the BS6 upgrade has lowered the Ertiga CNG’s fuel efficiency by 0.12km/kg

Maruti launched the Ertiga CNG in July 2019 followed by the BS6 Ertiga petrol.

The CNG kit continues to be offered in the VXi variant of the MPV.

It puts out 92PS and 122Nm of torque, paired to a 5-speed MT.

It continues to be offered with the same set of features as before.

Maruti had launched the Ertiga CNG in July 2019 in the VXi variant. Now, the carmaker has launched the BS6-compliant version of the Ertiga CNG at Rs 8.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The CNG kit continues to be offered in the same VXi variant as before.

Even the engine remains the same as before - a 1.5-litre K15 motor mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Despite the upgrade to BS6 norms, its output figures remain unaffected. That means it continues to deliver 92PS of power and 122Nm of torque. However, its fuel efficiency has gone down from 26.20km/kg to 26.08km/kg.

Also See: Maruti Suzuki Jimny At Auto Expo 2020: In Detailed Pics

As far as features are concerned, it continues to come with the same equipment list as before. It includes a multi-information display (monochromatic TFT), keyless entry, and an audio system with steering-mounted audio and calling controls. In terms of safety, the CNG variant of the MPV gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, speed alert, rear parking sensors, and front seatbelt reminder as standard.

Meanwhile, Maruti is all set to launch the CNG version of the S-Presso soon. It is quickening the process of introducing the BS6 versions of its offerings as it won’t be offering diesel cars in the BS6 era.

Read More on : Maruti Ertiga diesel