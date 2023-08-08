Citroen C3 Aircross EV Could Become The Most Affordable 3-Row Electric SUV In India

Published On Aug 08, 2023 05:46 PM By Tarun for Citroen C3 Aircross

Not just the most affordable one, but the C3 Aircross EV could also become the first mass-market 3-row EV in the country

The electric vehicle space will be buzzing with upcoming EVs of various sizes, mostly SUV-shaped ones, over the next 2-3 years. At present, there is a choice of affordable EVs in the form of hatchbacks and SUVs, but we still don’t have a budget 3-row EV. The only 3-row electric vehicle is the Mercedes Benz EQB, which is priced north of Rs 75 lakh, and the electric XUV700 is due to arrive by the end of 2024. However, Citroen is planning to fill that 3-row space with something more affordable than both.

Citroen’s Future Plan

Citroen will launch the C3 Aircross compact SUV in September, which will be its second launch this year after the eC3. The French carmaker has also confirmed that an electric version of the same is also in the pipeline.

Citroen stated its plans to launch a new model every year which will include the C3 Aircross EV. The C3 hatchback went on sale in July 2022 and in the next seven months, we saw the launch of its electric version, the eC3. We can expect to see a similar timeline with the C3 Aircross EV, which could very well go on sale by the first half of 2024.

Expectations From The eC3 Aircross

The C3 Aircross is an extended and modified version of the C3 hatchback and even shares the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine. However, the electric 3-row SUV is not likely to use the same 29.2kWh battery pack as the eC3, which offers a claimed range of 320 kilometres for the hatchback. We’re expecting a big battery pack of around 40kWh, with a competitive range of around 400 kilometres.

In terms of styling, it won’t be too different to look at than the C3 Aircross. Even in the case of C3 and eC3, there’re minimal cosmetic differences.

Also Read: Upcoming Electric Cars

Price Check

Citroen is known to take an aggressive pricing strategy for its localised offerings. For instance, the C3 is closer in size to a premium hatchback but its lower prices put it in contention with hatchbacks from a segment below.

If we compare the C3 and eC3 variant-by-variant, the price jump is a bit over 50 percent for the electrification. The prices of the C3 Aircross are yet to be revealed, but they are expected to start from around Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). Based on that, its EV counterpart could be priced between Rs 15 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) which is quite similar to prices of subcompact electric SUVs like the Tata Nexon EV Max and Mahindra XUV400.

Other Expected Electric Three-Row Models

The only three-row electric car confirmed till now is the XUV.e8 (XUV700 EV), which will debut by December 2024. However, it will be priced around Rs 35 lakh, which will make it a costlier alternative, and far more premium as well.

Kia has also confirmed a new electric vehicle for India in the works, which could include an electric Carens. Based on the development of Harrier EV, we’re also expecting an electric Safari too. However, these two will also be priced firmly north of Rs 20 lakh and will arrive around 2025 or later.

By the end of this year, we’ll have a clearer idea of what we can expect from the C3 Aircross EV. But, once it goes on sale, with the right price, it can be a great value proposition for joint families who want to shift to the electric world without breaking the bank.

