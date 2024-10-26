5 Things We Learnt After Driving The 2024 Kia Carnival

Published On Oct 26, 2024 10:01 AM By Dipan for Kia Carnival

The 2024 Kia Carnival is a premium MPV that has three rows of seating, each with a cabin experience like none other

The 2024 Kia Carnival was launched recently with a single fully-loaded Limousine Plus variant on offer, priced at Rs 63.90 lakh (introductory ex-showroom, pan-India). We have recently driven this premium MPV, and you can read our experience here. However, five things stood out among all the factors that led us to our final verdict. Here is a list of these five things:

Exceptional space in all three rows

The Kia Carnival provides exceptional space across all three rows. The third row is surprisingly spacious, accommodating even taller passengers with ease. The seats sit a bit low, but can comfortably accommodate three average-sized adults. The second row also excels with its wide, supportive seats that feature ample adjustments, creating an aeroplane-like ‘business class’ that feels ideal for long journeys. In the front row, the driver and passenger enjoy a premium experience, with a well-designed layout, soft-touch materials, and a cockpit-like feel that emphasises the car's spaciousness.

Extensive boot space even after 3-rows are up

Now, you would feel that as there’s a lot of space for the three rows of this MPV, it would have a minuscule boot. Wrong. Even after three very spacious rows of seating, the Carnival offers enough space for a long road trip. The boot is also deep as it does not have a spare wheel there. The spare wheel is placed underneath the second row of the car.

Also Read: Suresh Raina Brings Home A Brand New 2024 Kia Carnival Worth Rs 63.90 Lakh

Striking road presence

The Kia Carnival looks like a mammoth on the road. Measuring 5,155 mm in length, 1,995 mm in width, and 1,775 mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,090 mm, it even surpasses the likes of full-size SUVs like the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster. This, coupled with Kia's modern design language, makes the Carnival evolve from just being seen as just another MPV into a true statement vehicle.

Premium features on offer

Comfortable seats and a plethora of features, do you think anything else is needed? The Kia Carnival boasts a wealth of premium features including front and second-row seats that are heated, ventilated, and powered, with the driver's side offering two memory functions for personalised settings. It also includes dual 12.3-inch displays and an 11-inch heads-up display, providing detailed information at a glance. Additional features such as two sunroofs and a 360-degree camera display further elevate the cabin’s premiumness.

Also See: Watch: Where Is The 2024 Kia Carnival’s Spare Wheel Located?

Feels effortless and smooth

Before we start talking about the ride quality, let us take a look at the powertrain option this premium MPV gets.

Engine Option 2.2-litre diesel Power 193 PS Torque 441 Nm Transmission 8-speed automatic

The specifications show that the Carnival is a fairly powerful MPV on paper. In real-life conditions too, it does not disappoint. The engine is smooth and while there is some noise, vibrations are negligible. It drives effortlessly and can easily cruise at 120-130 kmph all day. The ride quality is also amazing for a car this size. It feels planted on the roads even during high speeds. Even on bad roads, the ride quality is smooth. The only uncomfortable bit here is the Carnival keeps tossing the passengers side to side on bad roads. But this can be countered by driving slowly.

2024 Kia Carnival: Price and Rivals

The 2024 Carnival serves as a premium alternative to models like the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta, and Maruti Invicto. It is a more affordable option compared to the Toyota Vellfire and Lexus LM.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Kia Carnival diesel