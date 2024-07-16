Modified On Jul 16, 2024 03:46 PM By Shreyash for Tata Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV will be unveiled on July 19, while the prices for the EV version will be announced first on August 7, 2024

The Tata Curvv will be the first mass-market SUV-coupe offering in India.

To get a coupe-style roofline and connected LED DRLs and tail lights.

Inside, it could get a similar looking dashboard as the Tata Nexon EV.

Likely to come with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, it is expected to come with six airbags, a 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

The Curvv ICE is expected to come with 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

The Curvv EV on the other hand could offer a range of around 500 km.

Tata could price the Curvv ICE from Rs 10.50 lakh and Curvv EV from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Tata Curvv and Curvv EV are set to break cover in the next three days, i.e. on July 19. The Curvv will be the first mass-market SUV-coupe in India which will slot in the compact SUV space. Prices of Tata’s first SUV-coupe will be announced on August 7, 2024, although only of its electric version. The ICE version of the Curvv will be launched after the Curvv EV. Here’s what you can expect from the Curvv upon its unveiling.

Design Cues From Existing Tata Cars

Though the Tata Curvv is the first mass market SUV-coupe in India, it draws design inspiration from the recently facelifted Tata SUVs like the Nexon, Harrier, and Safari. Up front, it has a split-lighting setup, with the connected LED DRL above and the headlights placed in the front bumper, while having a blacked-out grille for the ICE version (EV models will feature a closed-off design).

On the side, the Curvv will feature aerodynamically styled alloy wheels (as seen on the Nexon), and flush-type door handles (a first for a Tata car). At the rear, the Curvv will get connected LED tail lights, and both connected LED setups will come with welcome and goodbye animation. The connected LED DRL on the Curvv EV will also work as a charging indicator as seen on the Punch EV and Nexon EV.

Cabin & Expected Features

Though Tata has not yet fully revealed the interior of the Curvv, based on spy shots and teasers, it appears to have a similar cabin layout as the Tata Nexon. However, unlike Nexon’s 2-spoke steering wheel, the Curvv will likely get a 4-spoke unit with an illuminated Tata logo in the centre from the Harrier.

Tata Curvv will likely come with amenities like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, ventilated front seats, powered driver’s seat, multi-colour ambient lighting and a panoramic sunroof. In terms of safety, it will likely get 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane keep assist, autonomous braking, and adaptive cruise control.

The Curvv EV will additionally also get V2L (vehicle-to-load) and V2V (vehicle-to-vehicle) functionalities as seen with the Tata Nexon EV.

Expected Powertrain

The Tata Curvv will debut the new 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) engine, while it will also get the option of a 1.5-litre diesel engine borrowed from the Nexon:

Engine 1.2-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 125 PS 115 PS Torque 225 Nm 260 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT (expected) 6-speed MT

DCT: Dual Clutch Automatic Transmission

Tata is yet to announce the details regarding the battery pack and electric motor of the Curvv EV. We believe that Tata could offer the Curvv with two battery pack options, delivering a maximum range of approximately 500 km. The Curvv EV will be based on Tata's Acti.ev platform which also underpins the Punch EV.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Tata Curvv ICE could be priced from Rs 10.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It will take on the likes of compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, Honda Elevate, MG Astor, and Citroen C3 Aircross, and the upcoming Citroen Basalt. The Curvv EV on other hand is expected to be priced from Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a direct rival to the MG ZS EV and upcoming Hyundai Creta EV.

