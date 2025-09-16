Citroen Aircross X Teased, Confirms Cruise Control And A Redesigned Dashboard

Pre-bookings for the Citroen Aircross X are underway for a token amount of Rs 11,000

The teaser reveals cruise control and a redesigned dashboard for the upcoming Citroen Aircross X.

The silhouette looks the same as the regular model in the teaser with similar alloys, roof rails and lighting elements.

The Aircross X is expected to get new colour schemes, new upholstery, a premium audio system and Citroen’s new CARA AI assistant.

Mechanically, things would remain the same, with the Aircross X likely getting a turbo-petrol engine option only.

GST 2.0 revision will make the Aircross lineup more affordable upon the Aircross X’s launch expected on September 22.

Citroen has dropped a teaser of the upcoming Citroen Aircross X, and it is expected to be the new top-of-the-line variant of the compact SUV, similar to the C3 X and Basalt X, which were launched recently. While the mechanicals are expected to be the same, the Aircross X will likely bring some cosmetic tweaks, such as new colour schemes and some added features as well.

In fact, the teaser reveals a notable feature update, hinting at possible extras. Do note that you can already pre-book the Aircross X by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000, and if you want to know more on this, we have detailed the same:

What Was Spotted?

The teaser gives us a close-up look at the steering-mounted control panel, where keen-eyed viewers will notice that an extra button has been added for cruise control. The regular trims of the Aircross do not offer this feature. While nothing else from the interior has been revealed, the Aircross X will have a redesigned dashboard, and we can expect some additional updates like a new theme and a couple of new features, like new upholstery, extra features like ventilated seats, ambient lighting and a premium sound system as well. The Aircross X could also get the new CARA AI assistant that Citroen introduced with the Basalt X. However, a sunroof of any sort will be skipped.

The teaser also shows the SUV’s silhouette, which appears largely identical to the regular model with similar alloy wheel design, roof rails, and lighting elements.

Other Features & Safety

The Aircross X will be the new top-spec trim in the lineup, hence already carrying all the features that are already offered in the current top-spec Max variant. This includes highlights like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected car tech, auto AC with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger.

Safety features will also likely remain the same, including six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rear parking camera with sensors and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

Powertrain

The regular Citroen Aircross comes with two engine options. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.2-litre turbo-petrol Power 82 PS 110 PS Torque 115 Nm 190 Nm (MT), 205 Nm (AT) Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual, 6-speed automatic

As the Aircross X is expected to be the new top variant, it can be offered only with the turbo-petrol engine option, as is the case with the Basalt X.

Expected Launch & Rivals

The Citroen Aircross X is expected to launch on September 22 and will be priced at a premium over the standard top-spec variant. That said, with the GST 2.0 revisions in effect, the entire lineup is likely to become more affordable compared to the current price range of Rs 7.95 lakh to Rs 14.10 lakh (ex-showroom).

In terms of rivals, the Aircross goes up against the Maruti Victoris, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Honda Elevate, while also competing with the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt SUV coupes.

