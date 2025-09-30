Citroen Aircross vs Maruti Victoris: Bharat NCAP Crash Test Ratings And Scores Compared

Both the Citroen Aircross and Maruti Victoris achieved a full 5-star safety rating, however, the Victoris got higher scores in both adult occupant protection (AOP) and child occupant protection (COP)

Bharat NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) recently conducted crash tests on several cars, with the latest being the Citroen Aircross. This compact SUV achieved a full 5-star safety rating in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 4-star rating child occupant protection (COP). One of its direct rivals, the Maruti Victoris, was also crash tested by BNCAP recently and passed with full rating in both adult and child safety. Let’s see how the crash test results of both SUVs compare on paper:

Results

Parameters Citroen Aircross Maruti Victoris Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) Score 27.05/32 31.66/32 Child Occupant Protection (COP) Score 40/49 43/49 Adult Safety Rating 5-star 5-star Child Safety Rating 4-star 5-star Frontal Offset Deformable Barrier Test Score 11.05/16 15.66/16 Side Movable Deformable Barrier Test Score 16/16 16/16 Side Pole Test OK OK Dynamic Score (Child Safety) 24/24 24/24 CRS Installation Score (Child Safety) 12/12 12/12 Vehicle Assessment Score (Child Safety) 4/13 7/13

Citroen Aircross

In the frontal offset deformable crash test, the Citroen Aircross provided a ‘good’ protection to driver and co-driver’s head and neck. However, protection offered to the driver's chest was ‘marginal’ while the same for the co-driver was ‘adequate’. ‘Marginal’ rating was given for pelvis region of both the front occupants during the frontal crash test. Tibias for the driver got an ‘adequate’ rating, and the same for the co-driver was rated ‘good’. In the side movable barrier and side pole tests, protection to all critical body parts of the dummy was rated ‘good’.

Also Read: Citroen Aircross Crash Tested By Bharat NCAP, Secures A Full 5-Star Safety Rating

For child safety, both the 18 years old and 3 years old child dummies were placed in rear facing child seats. Both dummies got the dynamic score of 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 for front and side protection, respectively. Notably, the Aircross got 4 our 13 in vehicle assessment, hence it got one star less in child safety rating.

Maruti Victoris

Compared to the Citroen Aircross, the Maruti Victoris offered better overall protection to both front occupants in the frontal offset deformable barrier test. The head and neck of both occupants received ‘good’ protection, while the chest and of the driver got ‘adequate’ protection. Protection offered to both tibias of the driver was also rated ‘adequate’. For the co-driver, chest, pelvic region, and even the tibias got ‘good’ protection. In side movable deformable barrier and side pole tests, all critical body parts of the occupant received ‘good’ protection.

Also Read: Maruti Victoris Crash Test: BNCAP Gives 5 Star Safety Rating

Both the 18-month old and 3-year old child dummies were placed in rear-facing child-seats and got full 8 out of 8 and 4 out of 4 rating in the front and side impact tests. The Victoris scored 7 out 13 in vehicle assessment, which is higher than that of the Aircross. Hence, the Victoris also got a full 5-star safety rating in child safety.

Takeaway

While both SUVs scored a full 5-star safety rating in adult safety, it’s the Victoris which offered a better protection to both front occupants during the front offset deformable barrier test. Also, since the Aircross got less scores in vehicle assessment for child safety, it got one less star than the Victoris.

Safety Features

Citroen Aircross: Citroen has equipped the Aircross with safety features like 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, electronic stability control (ESC), ISOFIX child-seat mounts and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

Maruti Victoris: The Victoris on the other hand gets 6 airbags (as standard), ABS with EBD, ESC, a 360-degree camera, all-wheel disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), front and rear parking sensors and a Level-2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite (limited to petrol-AT variants).

Price And Rivals

Citroen Aircross Maruti Victoris Rs 8.32 lakh to Rs 14.1 lakh Rs 10.50 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

Both of these SUVs can also be regarded as a rival to the Maruti Grand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Toyota Hyryder, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.