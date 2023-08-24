English | हिंदी

Check Out The Waiting Period Of These Subcompact Sedans In 20 Top Cities This August

Modified On Aug 24, 2023 11:59 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Aura

  • 5835 Views
  • Write a comment

While the Amaze has the least waiting period among in rivals, the Dzire will make you wait the most

Subcompact Sedan Waiting Period

While the SUV body type dominates the Indian auto market, many new car buyers still prefer sedans for their big boot space, elegant styling, and comfortable seating experience. With a budget of around Rs 10 lakh, you can choose from the four subcompact sedans in India:the Tata Tigor, Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura.

So if you are looking to buy one this month, take a look at their waiting periods – across these 20 Indian cities – in the table below:

Cities

Tata Tigor

Maruti Dzire

Honda Amaze

Hyundai Aura

Delhi

1.5 months

6-7 months

No waiting

2 months

Bengaluru

2 months

1-2 months

10-15 days

2-3 months

Mumbai

1.5 months

3-4 months

No waiting

2 months

Hyderabad

1.5 months

No waiting

No waiting

2-2.5 months

Pune

1 month

2-3 months

1 month

2 months

Chennai

1 month

2-3 months

No waiting

2 months

Jaipur

2 months

1.5-2 months

1 week

2.5 months

Ahmedabad

2 months

2-3 months

No waiting

2 months

Gurugram

1-2 months

1.5 months

No waiting

2 months

Lucknow

1-2 months

4 months

Under a month

2-3 months

Kolkata

1-2 months

2-3 months

No waiting 

2 months

Thane

2 months

3 months

10-15 days

2.5 months

Surat

2 months

2-4 months

No waiting

2 months

Ghaziabad

2 months

3 months

No waiting

2 months

Chandigarh

1 month

2-3 months

No waiting

2 months

Coimbatore

2 months

2-3 months

No waiting

2 months

Patna

2 months

2 months

1 month

2 months

Faridabad

1 month

3 months

10 days

2 months

Indore

2 months

3 months

No waiting

2 months

Noida

2 months

1.5 months

1-2 weeks

2 months
  • The Maruti Dzire has the highest waiting time here and it is also the most popular with average monthly sales of over 10,000 units. The longest wait is for buyers in Delhi who will have to wait till 2024 to get one. On an average, you will have to wait for around three months but buyers in Hyderabad are lucky as the sedan is readily available.

  • The Tata Tigor is available with an average waiting period of around a month. That said, buyers in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Thane might have to wait for up to two months. This does not include wait times for the Tigor EV. 

Also Read: All Sedans In India

  • Honda Amaze is the easiest available sub-4-metre sedan, with no waiting in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The maximum wait time for it is observed in Patna and Pune, where buyers might have to wait for a month. 

Honda Amaze

  • In almost all the cities, there’s a waiting of two months to get your hands on the Hyundai Aura. Meanwhile, buyers might just have to wait up to a month in Bengaluru, Thane, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Hyderabad. 

Read More on : Hyundai Aura AMT

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Hyundai Aura

Read Full News
  • Tata Tigor
  • Honda Amaze
  • Hyundai Aura
  • Maruti Dzire
Big Saving !!
Save upto 12% ! Find best deals on Used Hyundai Cars
View Used Hyundai Aura In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
HomeNew CarsNewsCheck Out The Waiting Period Of These Subcompact Sedans In 20 Top Cities This August
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience