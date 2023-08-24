Subcompact Sedan Waiting Period

Modified On Aug 24, 2023 11:59 AM By Tarun for Hyundai Aura

While the Amaze has the least waiting period among in rivals, the Dzire will make you wait the most

While the SUV body type dominates the Indian auto market, many new car buyers still prefer sedans for their big boot space, elegant styling, and comfortable seating experience. With a budget of around Rs 10 lakh, you can choose from the four subcompact sedans in India:the Tata Tigor, Maruti Dzire, Honda Amaze, and Hyundai Aura.

So if you are looking to buy one this month, take a look at their waiting periods – across these 20 Indian cities – in the table below:

Cities Tata Tigor Maruti Dzire Honda Amaze Hyundai Aura Delhi 1.5 months 6-7 months No waiting 2 months Bengaluru 2 months 1-2 months 10-15 days 2-3 months Mumbai 1.5 months 3-4 months No waiting 2 months Hyderabad 1.5 months No waiting No waiting 2-2.5 months Pune 1 month 2-3 months 1 month 2 months Chennai 1 month 2-3 months No waiting 2 months Jaipur 2 months 1.5-2 months 1 week 2.5 months Ahmedabad 2 months 2-3 months No waiting 2 months Gurugram 1-2 months 1.5 months No waiting 2 months Lucknow 1-2 months 4 months Under a month 2-3 months Kolkata 1-2 months 2-3 months No waiting 2 months Thane 2 months 3 months 10-15 days 2.5 months Surat 2 months 2-4 months No waiting 2 months Ghaziabad 2 months 3 months No waiting 2 months Chandigarh 1 month 2-3 months No waiting 2 months Coimbatore 2 months 2-3 months No waiting 2 months Patna 2 months 2 months 1 month 2 months Faridabad 1 month 3 months 10 days 2 months Indore 2 months 3 months No waiting 2 months Noida 2 months 1.5 months 1-2 weeks 2 months

The Maruti Dzire has the highest waiting time here and it is also the most popular with average monthly sales of over 10,000 units. The longest wait is for buyers in Delhi who will have to wait till 2024 to get one. On an average, you will have to wait for around three months but buyers in Hyderabad are lucky as the sedan is readily available.

The Tata Tigor is available with an average waiting period of around a month. That said, buyers in Bengaluru, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Gurugram, and Thane might have to wait for up to two months. This does not include wait times for the Tigor EV.

Also Read: All Sedans In India

Honda Amaze is the easiest available sub-4-metre sedan, with no waiting in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Kolkata. The maximum wait time for it is observed in Patna and Pune, where buyers might have to wait for a month.

In almost all the cities, there’s a waiting of two months to get your hands on the Hyundai Aura. Meanwhile, buyers might just have to wait up to a month in Bengaluru, Thane, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Hyderabad.

Read More on : Hyundai Aura AMT