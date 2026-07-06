New Mahindra BE 07 SUV Spied Testing: What Can We See And What To Expect?

Mahindra in recent years has been on an EV roll making head-turning edgy, tech-loaded and sophisticated EV SUVs. Well, as in plans, Mahindra have more coming and one of them has been spotted testing with camouflage indicating that it may soon reach production. The Mahindra BE 07 as it has been called in the concept stage may soon be this SUV, and is likely to be positioned above the BE 6 as a more conventional and practical option. Let’s explore what we can see in the spied images.

What To Expect?

Based on what we can see from the spy shots, the BE 7 looks to be a size slightly bigger than the BE 6, and carries a more practical and conventional SUV styling compared to the radical coupe-SUV bodystyle employed by the BE 6 and XEV 9e.

From the images, we can see that the front fascia is blanked out although closer details are tough to determine given the heavy camouflage. The BE 7 is expected to get the squared C shaped DRLs similar to the BE 6 to keep it in brand. The conventionally-mounted front LED projector headlamps will also get cornering function.

The front end otherwise looks like it is made up with multiple trims and layers with small air dams for cooling. The bottom half looks like it has a sculpted bumper and houses the fog lamps at the very bottom as well.

Side

Although, we can’t make much out of the pictures of the modern SUV silhouette, we can clearly find that the doors get flush-fit pop-out door handles, and large alloy wheels like on other Mahindra SUVs.

Since the rear quarter of the test mule looks big and boxy, it remains to be seen if it will get a third row of seats. Notably, what we can spot in these images is frameless doors, which could add a design element that is usually seen only in luxury cars.

Rear

Moving on to the rear, it gets a large, almost clamshell shaped bootlid. It could most likely get the large C-shaped LED tail lamps as in the BE 6 to tie it in with its other eSUV siblings.

Furthermore, you can also notice a sharply raked rear windshield giving the BE 7 a sleek look, and a roof spoiler as well which seems to be hiding the rear wiper and washer..

Interior & Features

The spy pictures do not reveal the interiors enough. However, we can expect a radically designed modern interior language with a triple-screen setup on the dashboard.

*interior image used of Mahindra XEV 9e for reference.

In terms of features, it could feature equipment like connected car tech, powered and ventilated front seats with memory for driver, dual-zone climate control, 360-degree camera, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual wireless phone chargers, heads-up-display, fixed panoramic glass roof with LED lighting and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Safety Strong: The Mahindra BE 6 and the XEV 9e have scored 5-stars in the Bharat NCAP tests. The BE 7 being closely related to them is also expected to score similarly.

Powertrain

Details of the battery pack and powertrain options on the new BE 7 remain under wraps, although we expect it to be powered by the same 59 kWh, 70 kWh and 79 kWh battery packs found on siblings like the XEV 9S. These could give it a claimed range of up to 600 kms, while a dual-motor AWD setup is also rumoured to make its debut here. Here are the specifications of the XEV 9S for reference:

Battery Pack 59 kWh 70 kWh 79 kWh Claimed Range 521 km 600 km 679 km Power 230 PS 245 PS 285 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 380 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD) Rear-wheel-drive (RWD)

Price & Rivals

The new BE 7 SUV is expected to be priced between Rs 22 lakh and 28 lakh (ex-showroom). It is expected to launch sometime by early next year.

Rivals of the BE 7 will include the Tata Harrier EV and Sierra EV, VinFast VF 7, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, BYD Atto 3, Toyota Ebella and Hyundai Creta Electric.

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