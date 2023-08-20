Modified On Aug 20, 2023 09:18 AM By Tarun for Mahindra Thar E

A Creta-sized EV, an off-road-spec EV, and a three-row EV - Mahindra has planned it all

Mahindra has planned an electric SUV offensive with the Indian car manufacturer bringing in several new models starting from late 2024. Ahead of the same, Mahindra has showcased a slew of EV concepts that have been confirmed to result in production models, some of which are dedicated EVs and some will be EV-versions of existing nameplates.

So, here’s a quick rundown of all the seven electric SUVs that Mahindra has showcased with details about their expected prices and launch.

Mahindra XUV.e8

Launch - December 2024

Expected Price - Rs 35 Lakh*

The XUV.e8 is essentially the electric version of the XUV700. It’s scheduled to debut around December 2024 and will be one of the earliest three-row electric SUVs on sale.

A recently leaked photo shows that the XUV.e8 might look identical to its concept version, which was showcased on Independence day 2022. Compared to its ICE version, the front profile and alloy wheels are expected to be significantly different, however carrying an identical silhouette.

The XUV700 EV is expected to get single and dual electric motor setups, which will also give it the option of rear-wheel and all-wheel drivetrains. It could be offered with a multiple battery packs, with a capacity of up to 80kWh,offering a range of up to 450 kms (WLTP-cycle). It will also be able to support fast charging of up to 175kW, which can juice up the battery from five to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

Mahindra XUV.e9

Launch - April 2025

Expected Price - Rs 38 Lakh*

Following the XUV.e8 will be the XUV.e9, which is essentially its coupe version and would likely be a five-seater only. It may feature styling differences other than the coupe-styled roof for a sportier appeal. It will also have a slightly longer wheelbase compared to the XUV.e8.

It will use the same INGLO platform, which Mahindra will use for all of its EVs. Just like the XUV.e8, one can expect single and dual electric motors and two battery pack options onboard.

Mahindra BE 05

Launch - October 2025

Expected Price - Rs 25 Lakh*

Mahindra’s line of dedicated electric SUVs with no ICE counterparts will belong to an all-new sub-range within the brand called the Born Electric series, or BE for short. Four models from this lineup have made their concept debut and the first of them to arrive will be the BE 05.

Mahindra recently gave us a glimpse of the production-ready BE 05, which will carry many similarities to its concept version. The image also shows us a sneak peek at its futuristic looking interior, which will get integrated dual display screens. The technical specifications are unknown, but we can expect a 60kWh battery pack and a claimed range of around 400 kilometres.

It will be a compact electric SUV offering, making it smaller than the XUV.e8, thus rivaling the likes of MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and the Hyundai Creta-based EV.

Mahindra Rall.e

Launch - October 2025

Based on the BE 05, Mahindra showcased the ‘Rall.e’ concept in early 2023. It’s an off-road derivative of the electric SUV, with radically different looks and off-road friendly visual elements.

For its purpose, it sports large wheels, sculpted bumpers for better approach and departure angles, and bash plates for added protection. The interior is expected to look similar to the BE 05, but with adventure-themed differences.

We’re expecting the Rall.e to be limited to the all-wheel drivetrain and could also get terrain-specific drive modes.

Mahindra BE 07

Launch - October 2026

Expected Price - Rs 30 Lakh*

The BE 07 will be a mid-size electric SUV, which will primarily rival the upcoming Tata Harrier EV. It’s likely to be offered in a five-seater version only, since the three-row XUV.e8 will already be available.

Expect the BE 07 to carry an upright styling with several modern design elements. The interior, as showcased earlier, will sport an integrated display spanning the full length of the dashboard. If positioned below the XUV.e8, this might be a more urban-oriented SUV offering with just a 2WD powertrain offering more range from multiple battery options.

Mahindra BE 09

Launch - Unconfirmed

Expected Price - Rs 45 Lakh*

The most premium SUV in this list is the BE 09 concept and could likely become Mahindra’s flagship electric SUV. It will flaunt a coupe-styled look, similar to the XUV e9, but longer and more aerodynamically efficient as a dedicated EV product. It will carry the biggest battery pack that Mahindra has to offer with the best performance and most advanced features.

Mahindra Thar.e

Expected Launch - 2027

Expected Price - Rs 30 Lakh*

The latest electric concept from the house of Mahindra is the Thar.e. It retains the old-school essence of the iconic nameplate but in a modern and electric avatar, and with two extra doors! The Thar EV concept is the furthest from production on this list and hence carries a more aggressive design while retaining the original’s upright stance.

Even the interior of the Thar EV will be significantly modern compared to the current version, while still acknowledging its adventurous nature with a relatively minimalist and upright cabin layout.

One can expect a big battery pack onboard for the dual-electric motor AWD system with a range of over 400 kilometres. Terrain-specific drive modes should be standard on the electric Thar.

*(All Prices ex-showroom)

Mahindra has also announced electric versions of the Scorpio and Bolero nameplates. Both these iconic Mahindras are expected to get their EV counterparts sometime after 2027.

Of course, Mahindra is not the only Indian automaker looking to go electric in a big way. Tata Motors has an aggressive plan to launch 10 EVs by 2026 and has also showcased numerous concepts that have been confirmed to go into production along that timeline. With these two Indian manufacturers, the country will see many more electric SUVs over the next few years.