Check Out The Most Watched Instagram Reels On The CarDekho Handle In 2025

From mass-market cars to premium SUVs and EVs, short-form video content played a big role in shaping automotive conversations in 2025

The year 2025 proved to be a landmark one for the Indian automotive space, with a steady stream of new launches, facelifts, and concept previews across ICE, hybrid, and EV segments. Naturally, this excitement translated seamlessly to social media, where short-form content became the go-to format for quick updates, first looks, and feature highlights.

On Instagram, CarDekho’s reels emerged as a key touchpoint for car buyers and enthusiasts alike. Whether it was a quick walkaround of a newly launched model, a crisp feature highlight, or an on-road spotting that sparked curiosity, viewers clearly gravitated towards content that delivered information in a fast, visually engaging format.

Out of the many reels we shared throughout the year, a select few stood head and shoulders above the rest in terms of views, shares, and overall engagement. Here’s a closer look at the 10 most-watched Instagram reels on the CarDekho handle in 2025, and what made them connect so well with our audience.

Tesla In India

Views: Over 3.5 million

After many years of making Indians wait for its arrival, Tesla finally made its India debut in 2025. At the official launch of India’s first Tesla, the Tesla Model Y, our reel of the SUV showcasing its exterior and the starting price of Rs 59.89 lakh (ex-showroom) caught the audience’s attention. Moreover, the question about Indian roads finally witnessing self-driving cars made it a topic of debate for all the enthusiasts out there.

SMV Ator N1200 - zameen ho ya dal-dal rukta hi nahi!

Views: Over 2.7 million

A reel about an indestructible vehicle used by the Indian army. The SMV Ator is the perfect vehicle for the army, and in this reel, we take you through what makes it so special. The army deserves machines that will take them anywhere, and the SMV Ator is something that would be dependable. We explain its functions, seating capacity, and a lot more.

A Funny Take On EVs

Views: Over 2.4 million

A humorous reel on EVs and how they are different than the ICE-powered cars in terms of engine, and in this case, no engine. This funny 5-second reel is just something that you would want to see after a hectic day at the office.

Tata Motors GST Price Reduction

Views: Over 2.4 million

Tata is undoubtedly one of the top Indian carmakers, and its numbers don’t lie. 2025’s biggest news in the Indian auto industry was the introduction of GST 2.0. In this reel, we have provided the updated prices of all Tata cars post the revised tax structure was announced.

Tata Sierra Turning Heads

Views: Over 1.9 million

The reel captures the bold comeback of the iconic Tata Sierra, showcasing its striking road presence and modern reinterpretation of a beloved SUV nameplate that instantly grabs attention. Its stylish design and contemporary features make it a visual standout in short-form video format. Fans are also drawn to the blend of nostalgic appeal and new-age technology, which turns casual viewers into engaged commenters. Overall, the on-road footage makes it highly engaging and shareable, and it's interesting to see how the bikers turn their heads to check out the new Sierra.

Want to know the full price range and details of the new Sierra? Head over to this story.

Mahindra Vision S

Views: Over 1.7 million

The Mahindra Vision S was revealed on August 15, showcasing what the upcoming S models of Mahindra would look like. The Vision S clearly gives mini Defender vibes, which further makes it appealing for viewers to look at.

Mahindra Armado- What Is It?

Views: Over 1.6 million

You thought that the Mahindra Thar Roxx was capable? Well, the Indian Army would disagree as they get to ride in the super-capable and highly advanced Mahindra Armado. A car that can survive, anything from machine guns to rifles. The reel captures the interests of those who are interested in automotive content as well as the Indian army. Getting to know about such capable beasts as the Armado is definitely content that deserves the views, and we are glad that the audience showed their love.

Force Urbania- Luxury Undefined

Views: Over 1.5 million

This reel about the Force Urbania shows our viewers that luxury doesn’t really have to be super expensive or in an SUV or sedan form, in the traditional sense. The Urbania is your ultimate business-class vehicle to travel from point A to point B. We explain what makes it so special and the features that it has, providing you with a luxurious experience.

In other news, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris wins the Indian Car Of The Year 2026 awards. Head over to this story to know more.

Tata Sierra Colour Options

Views: Over 1.4 million

By now, chances are that you might have already seen multiple reels of the new Tata Sierra. One such reel of the Sierra really took, where we show its colour options. This reel showcases the various hues of the new Sierra, giving you a clear picture of how the Sierra would look in different shades.

Here’s a look at the variant-wise colour options of the new Sierra.

Tata Sierra Sound System

Views-Over 1.3 million

In this reel, we show you how the Sierra’s 12-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos works. Indians love music, and listening to their favorite songs in their car can be really enjoyable. The Sierra’s new surround sound system clearly hits the right notes, and our reel shows the same.

CarDekho Says…

These were just some of the many Instagram reels that truly clicked with our audience in 2025, and we’re incredibly thankful for the love, shares, and engagement our content received throughout the year. From quick first looks and feature highlights to on-road sightings and trending launches, your response reaffirmed the growing impact of short-form automotive content.

As we head into 2026, the Indian auto industry is set to witness fresh ideas, new technologies, and evolving buyer preferences. And no matter how the journey unfolds, we’ll continue delivering crisp, informative, and unbiased reels that keep you updated and help simplify your car-buying decisions.

Till then, tell us what kind of reels you’d like to see more of. The comments section awaits your response.