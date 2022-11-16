Modified On Nov 16, 2022 04:50 PM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

The hatch’s cargo volume is not entirely eaten by the cylinder and you can fit a couple of soft bags

The Glanza CNG is available in S and G variants, priced between Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom).

Its boot consists of the CNG cylinder and a covered spare wheel which leaves space for some small bags.

The CNG model features a seven-inch touchscreen system, six airbags, a rear parking camera and LED headlamps.

Powered by a 77.5PS, 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine which delivers a claimed 30.61km/kg.

Toyota Glanza is the latest hatchback to get the CNG option. The alternative fuel version of the Glanza is available in S and G variants, priced between Rs 8.43 lakh and Rs 9.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It commands a premium of Rs 95,000 over the petrol counterparts.

Here are our exclusive pictures of the Glanza CNG’s boot, which seems to have enough space to fit one or two soft bags. The spare wheel takes up a lot of space which would have allowed more storage.

The Glanza in this image is the G CNG variant, which comes loaded with automatic LED headlamps, alloy wheels, a seven-inch touchscreen system, rear AC vents, six airbags, and a rear parking camera.

It’s powered by the Baleno CNG’s 1.2-litre petrol-CNG engine, which delivers 77.5PS and 98.5Nm. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency figure of the Glanza CNG is 30.61km/kg.

As of now, there’s no rival for the Glanza CNG other than its Maruti sibling, the Baleno CNG. Meanwhile, even the Toyota Hyryder is now available with CNG, but its prices will be revealed shortly. Followed by the Hyryder, its Maruti version, the Grand Vitara will also get the fuel alternative.

