Toyota Glanza Petrol Manual And AMT Fuel Efficiency : Claimed Vs Real

The Glanza claims to offer up to 22.94kmpl and we’ve done our extensive city and highway fuel efficiency test to see what it offers in real world

The Toyota Glanza is currently one of the most fuel efficient cars in its premium hatchback segment. With its latest update, the hatchback gets a 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine with auto idle start-stop as standard.

So, let’s see how frugal the Glanza is in real world driving conditions. Here’s a look at its specifications and fuel efficiency figures:

Specifications Petrol-Manual Petrol-AMT Power 90PS 90PS Torque 113Nm 113Nm Gearbox 5-speed manual 5-speed AMT Claimed fuel efficiency 22.35kmpl 22.94kmpl Tested fuel efficiency (City) 17.35kmpl 16.94kmpl Tested Fuel Efficiency (Highway) 21.43kmpl 20.31kmpl

There’s hardly any difference between the fuel economy of the manual and AMT versions. The petrol-manual is more efficient, but by under a kmpl in the city and 1.1kmpl on the highways. So those who believe that automatics aren’t as fuel efficient as a manual stick, the Glanza proves otherwise.

Here’s how frugal it will be in mixed driving conditions:

Mileage City:Highway (50:50) City:Highway (25:75) City:Highway (75:25) Petrol-MT 19.11kmpl 20.2kmpl 18.1kmpl Petrol AMT 18.47kmpl 19.34kmpl 17.67kmpl

If the city and highway drives measure equally, the Glanza MT and AMT should deliver around 19kmpl. With a majority of highway driving, you might be able to touch or even cross 20kmpl. But, if you're driving inside the city more, you can get 17-18kmpl.

Do note that these figures may vary depending on the road, driving style, climate conditions, and the car’s condition. Also, if you own a Toyota Glanza, drop your findings in the comment section below. Would love to hear from you.

