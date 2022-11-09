English | हिंदी

Toyota Glanza And Hyryder Now Get CNG Variants; Bookings Open

Published On Nov 09, 2022

The Hyryder is the first SUV in India to currently have the CNG option

Toyota Glanza And Hyryder CNG

  • Glanza CNG is priced from Rs 8.43 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh; Hyryder CNG prices to be revealed soon. 

  • CNG is available in mid-spec S and G variants of both premium hatchback and compact SUV. 

  • Glanza CNG with its 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 77.5PS and claims to deliver 30.61km/kg. 

  • Hyryder CNG uses the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine for a claimed efficiency of 26.1km/kg.

  • Prices for the CNG-powered SUV to be announced soon.

Breaking news! Toyota has entered the growing CNG segment with the Glanza and Hyryder. Bookings for both are underway and the CNG option is offered with their mid-spec S and G variants. The asking price of the Glanza CNG starts from Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the cost of the Hyryder CNG will be announced soon. 

Toyota Glanza CNG

toyota glanza

The CNG variants of the Toyota Glanza command a premium of Rs 95,000 over their petrol-powered counterparts. 

Variant

CNG Price

Petrol variants’ price

Difference

Rs 8.43 lakh

Rs 7.48 lakh

Rs 95,000

G

Rs 9.46 lakh

Rs 8.51 lakh

Rs 95,000

The Glanza CNG shares its powertrain with the Baleno, which recently received the CNG option as well. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of the Glanza CNG is 30.61km/kg. Here are the technical details: 

Engine

1.2-litre petrol-CNG

Power

77.5PS

Torque

98.5Nm

Transmission

5-speed MT

ARAI-claimed Fuel efficiency

30.61km/kg

Toyota Glanza Interior

Here are the variant-wise features: 

S

G (in addition to S variant)

  • Halogen headlamps

  • Steel wheels with cover

  • Tilt-adjustable steering

  • Steering-mounted audio controls

  • 7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Auto AC

  • Dual front airbags

  • Automatic LED headlamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • 7-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen system

  • Remote operation with advanced telematics

  • Push button start-stop

  • Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

  • Driver seat height adjust

  • Rear AC vents

  • Six airbags

  • Rear parking camera

Toyota Hyryder CNG

The Hyryder is the first SUV in India to get the CNG option. Here are its technical details: 

Engine

1.5-litre petrol-CNG

Power

103PS (on petrol)

Torque

137Nm (on petrol)

Transmission

5-speed MT

Claimed Fuel efficiency (to be ARAI-certified)

26.1km/kg

The Hyryder CNG’s specifications are yet to be revealed. However, it shares its CNG powertrain with the Maruti MPVs, XL6 and Ertiga, which are rated at 88PS and 121.5Nm. The fuel efficiency is yet to be certified by ARAI but the company claims it will deliver up to 26.1km/kg. 

The compact SUV also has a strong-hybrid petrol engine option, which it claims delivers 27.97kmpl and while this powertrain is said to deliver slightly better fuel economy than the CNG variants of the compact SUV, we’ll be able to draw a better conclusion on which version of the Hyryder is truly value-for-money once the prices of the CNG version are out. 

Toyota Hyryder

The Hyryder CNG will be available with the S and G variants. Here are the variant-wise features: 

S

G (in addition to S variant)

  • Bi-halogen headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • 17-inch Steel wheels with cover

  • 7-inch touchscreen system

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Tilt and telescopic steering

  • Cruise control

  • Auto AC

  • Reclining rear seats

  • Push button start-stop

  • Dual front airbags

  • Rear parking camera

  • Hill hold control

  • Vehicle stability control

  • Three-point seat belts for all five passengers

  • Automatic LED headlamps

  • 17-inch Alloy wheels

  • 9-inch touchscreen system

  • Arkamys sound tuning

  • Six airbags

  • Auto Day/Night IRVM

Close rivals

There are no rivals for the Hyryder CNG, but we’re expecting the Maruti Grand Vitara to offer the same powertrain soon. Meanwhile, the Glanza CNG only competes with its sibling the Maruti Baleno as no other premium hatchback offers a CNG option to date. 

