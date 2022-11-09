Published On Nov 09, 2022 06:05 PM By Tarun for Toyota Glanza

The Hyryder is the first SUV in India to currently have the CNG option

Glanza CNG is priced from Rs 8.43 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh; Hyryder CNG prices to be revealed soon.

CNG is available in mid-spec S and G variants of both premium hatchback and compact SUV.

Glanza CNG with its 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 77.5PS and claims to deliver 30.61km/kg.

Hyryder CNG uses the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine for a claimed efficiency of 26.1km/kg.

Prices for the CNG-powered SUV to be announced soon.

Breaking news! Toyota has entered the growing CNG segment with the Glanza and Hyryder. Bookings for both are underway and the CNG option is offered with their mid-spec S and G variants. The asking price of the Glanza CNG starts from Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the cost of the Hyryder CNG will be announced soon.

Toyota Glanza CNG

The CNG variants of the Toyota Glanza command a premium of Rs 95,000 over their petrol-powered counterparts.

Variant CNG Price Petrol variants’ price Difference S Rs 8.43 lakh Rs 7.48 lakh Rs 95,000 G Rs 9.46 lakh Rs 8.51 lakh Rs 95,000

The Glanza CNG shares its powertrain with the Baleno, which recently received the CNG option as well. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of the Glanza CNG is 30.61km/kg. Here are the technical details:

Engine 1.2-litre petrol-CNG Power 77.5PS Torque 98.5Nm Transmission 5-speed MT ARAI-claimed Fuel efficiency 30.61km/kg

Also Read: Toyota Glanza Petrol Manual And AMT Fuel Efficiency: Claimed Vs Real

Here are the variant-wise features:

S G (in addition to S variant) Halogen headlamps

Steel wheels with cover

Tilt-adjustable steering

Steering-mounted audio controls

7-inch SmartPlay Studio touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Auto AC

Dual front airbags Automatic LED headlamps

16-inch alloy wheels

7-inch Smartplay Pro touchscreen system

Remote operation with advanced telematics

Push button start-stop

Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

Driver seat height adjust

Rear AC vents

Six airbags

Rear parking camera

Toyota Hyryder CNG

The Hyryder is the first SUV in India to get the CNG option. Here are its technical details:

Engine 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103PS (on petrol) Torque 137Nm (on petrol) Transmission 5-speed MT Claimed Fuel efficiency (to be ARAI-certified) 26.1km/kg

The Hyryder CNG’s specifications are yet to be revealed. However, it shares its CNG powertrain with the Maruti MPVs, XL6 and Ertiga, which are rated at 88PS and 121.5Nm. The fuel efficiency is yet to be certified by ARAI but the company claims it will deliver up to 26.1km/kg.

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder vs Honda City Hybrid - Price And Specifications Compared

The compact SUV also has a strong-hybrid petrol engine option, which it claims delivers 27.97kmpl and while this powertrain is said to deliver slightly better fuel economy than the CNG variants of the compact SUV, we’ll be able to draw a better conclusion on which version of the Hyryder is truly value-for-money once the prices of the CNG version are out.

The Hyryder CNG will be available with the S and G variants. Here are the variant-wise features:

S G (in addition to S variant) Bi-halogen headlamps

LED DRLs

17-inch Steel wheels with cover

7-inch touchscreen system

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Tilt and telescopic steering

Cruise control

Auto AC

Reclining rear seats

Push button start-stop

Dual front airbags

Rear parking camera

Hill hold control

Vehicle stability control

Three-point seat belts for all five passengers Automatic LED headlamps

17-inch Alloy wheels

9-inch touchscreen system

Arkamys sound tuning

Six airbags

Auto Day/Night IRVM

Also Read: Maruti Grand Vitara Hybrid Vs Skoda Kushaq And Volkswagen Taigun 1.5 DSG: Real World Fuel Efficiency Compared

Close rivals

There are no rivals for the Hyryder CNG, but we’re expecting the Maruti Grand Vitara to offer the same powertrain soon. Meanwhile, the Glanza CNG only competes with its sibling the Maruti Baleno as no other premium hatchback offers a CNG option to date.

Read More on : Glanza AMT