Toyota Glanza And Hyryder Now Get CNG Variants; Bookings Open
The Hyryder is the first SUV in India to currently have the CNG option
Glanza CNG is priced from Rs 8.43 lakh to Rs 9.46 lakh; Hyryder CNG prices to be revealed soon.
CNG is available in mid-spec S and G variants of both premium hatchback and compact SUV.
Glanza CNG with its 1.2-litre petrol engine produces 77.5PS and claims to deliver 30.61km/kg.
Hyryder CNG uses the 1.5-litre mild-hybrid petrol engine for a claimed efficiency of 26.1km/kg.
Prices for the CNG-powered SUV to be announced soon.
Breaking news! Toyota has entered the growing CNG segment with the Glanza and Hyryder. Bookings for both are underway and the CNG option is offered with their mid-spec S and G variants. The asking price of the Glanza CNG starts from Rs 8.43 lakh (ex-showroom), while the cost of the Hyryder CNG will be announced soon.
Toyota Glanza CNG
The CNG variants of the Toyota Glanza command a premium of Rs 95,000 over their petrol-powered counterparts.
|
Variant
|
CNG Price
|
Petrol variants’ price
|
Difference
|
S
|
Rs 8.43 lakh
|
Rs 7.48 lakh
|
Rs 95,000
|
G
|
Rs 9.46 lakh
|
Rs 8.51 lakh
|
Rs 95,000
The Glanza CNG shares its powertrain with the Baleno, which recently received the CNG option as well. The ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of the Glanza CNG is 30.61km/kg. Here are the technical details:
|
Engine
|
1.2-litre petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
77.5PS
|
Torque
|
98.5Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
ARAI-claimed Fuel efficiency
|
30.61km/kg
Here are the variant-wise features:
|
S
|
G (in addition to S variant)
|
|
Toyota Hyryder CNG
The Hyryder is the first SUV in India to get the CNG option. Here are its technical details:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
103PS (on petrol)
|
Torque
|
137Nm (on petrol)
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT
|
Claimed Fuel efficiency (to be ARAI-certified)
|
26.1km/kg
The Hyryder CNG’s specifications are yet to be revealed. However, it shares its CNG powertrain with the Maruti MPVs, XL6 and Ertiga, which are rated at 88PS and 121.5Nm. The fuel efficiency is yet to be certified by ARAI but the company claims it will deliver up to 26.1km/kg.
The compact SUV also has a strong-hybrid petrol engine option, which it claims delivers 27.97kmpl and while this powertrain is said to deliver slightly better fuel economy than the CNG variants of the compact SUV, we’ll be able to draw a better conclusion on which version of the Hyryder is truly value-for-money once the prices of the CNG version are out.
The Hyryder CNG will be available with the S and G variants. Here are the variant-wise features:
|
S
|
G (in addition to S variant)
|
|
Close rivals
There are no rivals for the Hyryder CNG, but we’re expecting the Maruti Grand Vitara to offer the same powertrain soon. Meanwhile, the Glanza CNG only competes with its sibling the Maruti Baleno as no other premium hatchback offers a CNG option to date.
