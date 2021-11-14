Published On Nov 14, 2021 11:11 AM By Dhruv for Maruti Celerio

The most fuel-efficient petrol car was launched in India this week. Plus, we got another EV in the country, taking the total count to nine!

The past week saw a lot of activity, and we're not only talking about new launches. The 2021 Indonesian Motor Show (GIIAS) took place, which holds significance for our country. That aside, we got a look at some of the upcoming cars headed to India. Here's a low-down:

Maruti Celerio Launched

The new-gen Maruti Celerio is claimed to be India's most fuel-efficient petrol car, with a fuel economy of 26.68kmpl. The carmaker has added an idle auto-start/stop system to the hatchback, which is one of the reasons for the extra frugality. The new-gen hatch packs a host of new features, making it a more premium offering than before.

Maruti Vitara Brezza Spied

In other news from India's biggest carmaker, the second-gen Vitara Brezza has been spied, and it's supposed to arrive in showrooms in 2022. Though the test mule was heavily wrapped in camouflage, we could learn a couple of things about this major update.

Indonesia Motor Show (GIIAS)

The Indonesia Motor Show is quite important for India India as a lot of the cars sold there would arrive here as well. In this edition of the event, there were two important updates. Firstly, the facelifted Hyundai Creta was revealed, and its premium design mirrors Hyundai's latest global models.

Secondly, Honda revealed the SUV RS Concept, which is expected to spawn a sub-4 metre SUV. We expect it to come to India sometime next year and rival the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza, and Kia Sonet.

Porsche Launched Two New Cars

German carmaker Porsche launched two new cars in one day. The first one was the facelifted Macan SUV, which gets a revised variant lineup, a redesigned front grille, and some new touches to the interior. The second launch from the carmaker (and the more exciting one) was the Taycan. With the Taycan's launch, India has nine EVs on sale at the moment. The performance-focused Taycan boasts incredible numbers and is seen as a Tesla Model S rival globally.

Skoda Could Be Bringing An EV To India

According to a senior member of the Skoda Group, the carmaker wants to bring EVs to India and could do that by as early as next year. The first electric will be the Enyaq iV, and it will be a fully imported model.​​

Read More on : Maruti Celerio AMT