Published On Nov 12, 2021 03:02 PM By Sonny for Porsche Taycan

The Taycan is available in two trims: Saloon and Cross Turismo

The former has four variants, while the latter is available in three.

The Taycan gets both single- and dual-motor variants, with 79.2kWh and 93.4kWh battery packs.

All variants have a claimed range of more than 400km.

The most powerful variant makes 761PS with ‘Overboost’ feature.

The cabin is distinctive, with its curved digital instrument display and (up to) three more displays.

The Taycan’s only rival is the Audi RS e-tron GT.

After over two years since its global unveiling, the Porsche Taycan electric sports GT has finally arrived in India. It is offered in two trims: Saloon and Cross Turismo, priced from Rs 1.5 crore (ex-showroom).

While the ‘Saloon’ trim has four variants (Taycan, Taycan 4S, Turbo, and Turbo S), the ‘Cross Turismo’ has three (4S, Turbo, and Turbo S).

The Taycan is available in both single- and dual-motor variants; the former gets a 79.2kWh Performance Battery and the latter gets a 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus, which has 800V system voltage for a peak charging capacity of 270kW. The performance and range varies across versions:

Taycan (Standard) Taycan 4S Taycan Turbo Taycan Turbo S Range (WLTP-claimed) 484km 463km 450km 420km Power 408PS 490PS 625PS 625PS Max power with overboost in launch control 476PS 571PS 680PS 761PS Max torque with launch control 357Nm 650Nm 850Nm 1050Nm

The Taycan Cross Turismo comes with the same 93.4kWh Performance Battery Plus with a range of up to 456km.

Model Taycan Cross Turismo 4S Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo Taycan Cross Turismo Turbo S Power 490PS 625PS N.A. Power with overboost in launch control 571PS 680PS 761PS

All variants of the Taycan claim a range of more than 400km, with the least powerful one offering the most range. The Taycan’s electric powertrain is also different from most EVs as it has a 2-speed gearbox for better driving dynamics. It also comes with adaptive air suspension as standard with Porsche’s Active Suspension Management (PASM). The Taycan Cross Tourismo is equipped with a ‘Gravel Mode’, which assists driving over rough terrains.

In terms of design, the Taycan, with its taut curves, muscular wheel arches, and sleek cabin, looks like a Panamera straight from the future. The rear is more pronounced and sits low and wide with the sleek connected taillamps, a typical Porsche design trait.

Porsche has also debuted its modern dashboard layout in the Taycan -- a distinctive digital instrument cluster with a cluster display. This display configuration features a three-dial setup that mimics the instrument cluster of a regular combustion-engined Porsche. It has a central 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a third vertically stacked display in the centre console for the climate controls. The Taycan also has a slim and sporty-looking steering wheel with the ‘mode selector’ dial. You can also have an optional fourth screen in the front with a passenger side display.

Other features include dual-zone climate control, 18-way power-adjustable sports seats (on the Turbo S), an optional 710W 14-speaker BOSE sound system (again on the Turbo S), and a powered tailgate. Safety tech on board includes eight airbags as standard (with optional side airbags), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and ISOFIX child seat anchorages.

The Porsche Taycan’s only rival is the Audi e-tron GT. The Taycan Cross Turismo doesn’t have any direct competitor.

