Skoda Enyaq iV EV Could Be Launched In India In 2022

Modified On Nov 12, 2021 04:25 PM By Tarun

The Enyaq will be a fully imported premium electric SUV 

  • Globally, the electric SUV gets three battery packs, with a driving range of up to 510 kilometres. 

  • Features head-up display, a virtual cockpit, adaptive cruise control, and adaptive chassis. 

  • Could be priced from around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

  • Will rival the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge. 

In a recent interview, Skoda Auto global chairman Thomas Schaefer confirmed that the carmaker is planning to launch electric vehicles in India. The company will reportedly begin its EV stint here with the Enyaq iV, possibly in 2022. 

Skoda debuted the electric SUV globally in September 2020. It features the carmaker’s trademark butterfly grille with illumination, sharp LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED tail lamps. 

The Enyaq gets a head-up display, a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment with connected car technology, a panoramic sunroof, a virtual fully digital cockpit, powered driver’s seat with massage function, heated front and rear seats, adaptive chassis adjustment, and tri-zone climate control. Safety is covered by up to nine airbags, a 360-degree camera, adaptive cruise control, and blind spot detection. 

Skoda Enyaq

50

60

80

80X

vRS

Power

148PS

179PS

204PS

265PS

305PS

Drivetrain

Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drive

Rear-wheel drive

All-wheel drive

All-wheel drive

Battery size

52kWh

58kWh

77kWh

77kWh

77kWh

Range (WLTP claimed)

340km

390km

510km

460km

460km

(WLTP - Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicles Test Procedure)

The Skoda Enyaq gets three battery options and is available in five variants. The range-topping vRS can go from 0-100kmph in just 6.2 seconds. You can charge the e-SUV from 0-80 percent in under 40 minutes, depending on the variant and fast charging capacity.

That said, the carmaker may only offer one, fully loaded variant of the Enyaq here in India. 

The EV will be a fully imported model and is expected to be priced at around Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom). In India, it will rival the Volvo XC40 Recharge

Source

T
Published by
Tarun
