Car News That Mattered This Week (March 3-8): Model Year Updates, Launch Timelines, And More

Apart from model year updates and a luxury car launch, we also got a launch timelines for two premium Volkswagen products in India

We’ve now entered the third month of 2025 and in the very first week some existing cars received model year updates. Going forward, Volkswagen also revealed launch timelines for two of its upcoming cars in India, while Volvo launched its updated flagship SUV on our shores. Let’s have a look at all the major highlights of the week.

Hyundai Creta Got Two New Variants

The Hyundai Creta, already known for its bold looks and feature-loaded cabin received model year updates. As a part of the model year (MY25) update, the Creta now gets two new variants, making panoramic sunroof more affordable.

Toyota Hilux Black Edition Launched

The Toyota Hilux also joined the all-black car club with the introduction of the new Black Edition last week. Apart from the all-black exterior shade, it also gets blacked-out design elements. The Black edition is based on the top-spec High automatic variant of the Hilux.

Toyota Fortuner Legender 4WD Now Available In Manual

The Toyota Fortuner Legender which was earlier only available in automatic, now gets the option of a manual transmission with its 4-wheel-drive (4WD) variant. This also makes the Fortuner Legender 4WD more affordable than before.

Volkswagen Golf GTI Launch Timelines Confirmed

The Volkswagen Golf GTI, the hot hatch, has now been confirmed to be launched on our shores. The German automaker also revealed the launch timelines for the new-generation Tiguan R Line.

Volvo XC90 Facelift Launched In India

The Volvo XC90, the flagship SUV from Swedish automaker, has just received a facelift in India. While the overall silhouette remains unchanged, it gets subtle updates inside and out and comes with the same mild-hybrid powertrain option as the pre-facelift model.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.