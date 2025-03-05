Toyota Fortuner Legender 4x4 Now Available With A Manual Gearbox At Rs 46.36 Lakh

Modified On Mar 05, 2025 03:21 PM By Dipan for Toyota Fortuner Legender

The new variant gets the same 2.8-litre diesel engine with a reduced output of 80 Nm than the automatic option

The new variant is Rs 3.73 lakh more affordable than the 4x4 AT option.

Bookings of the new 4x4 MT variant have commenced.

The diesel engine, mated with a manual gearbox, produces 204 PS and 420 Nm.

With the automatic option, the torque output rises to 500 Nm.

The Legender is now available with an 11-speaker JBL sound system like the regular Fortuner.

Other amenities include an 8-inch touchscreen, dual-zone AC and ventilated and powered front seats.

The safety suite includes 7 airbags, rear parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors.

The Toyota Fortuner Legender, which was exclusively available with an automatic transmission, has now been provided with a 6-speed manual gearbox. However, this manual option is only available with the 4x4 (4-wheel-drive) setup, while the rear-wheel-drive (RWD) option is still available only with an automatic gearbox. That said, the new 4x4 MT variant, like the other trims, is offered only with the dual-tone Platinum While Pearl colour option with a black roof.

Here’s the entire price list of the Fortuner Legender:

Variant Price 4x2 AT Rs 44.11 lakh 4x4 MT (New) Rs 44.36 lakh 4x4 AT Rs 48.09 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

As seen on the table, the new variant is Rs 3.73 lakh more affordable than the automatic trim with a similar setup. That said, Toyota has started accepting bookings for the new variant.

Toyota Fortuner Legender: Powertrain Options

The Toyota Fortuner Legender is powered by a 2.8-litre diesel engine, the specifications of which are as follows:

Engine 2.8-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 204 PS Torque 420 Nm (MT) / 500 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT / 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD / 4WD

While the power remains the same on both gearbox options, the Fortuner Legender with a manual transmission produces 80 Nm less than the automatic option. As mentioned earlier, the RWD variant is only available with the automatic transmission, while the 4WD option is available with both options.

Toyota Fortuner Legender: Features And Safety

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, an analogue instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID) and an 11-speaker JBL sound system. It is also equipped with ventilated and powered front seats, a wireless phone charger,dual-zone AC with rear vents, a gesture-controlled powered tailgate and cruise control.

Its safety suite consists of 7 airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, hill assist control (HAC), and an auto dimming inside-rearview mirror (IRVM).

Toyota Fortuner Legender: Rivals

The Toyota Fortuner Legender locks horns with the MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and the upcoming Skoda Kodiaq.

