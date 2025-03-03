Volkswagen Golf GTI And Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line India Launch Timeline Confirmed

Volkswagen has confirmed that both new cars will be launched in India in early part of second quarter of 2025

The Golf GTI could be launched by April, while the Tiguan R-Line is expected to land on our shores in June 2025.

The hot hatch could be offered with LED matrix headlights, wraparound LED tail lights, and 18-inch dual-tone alloys.

It could have an all-black cabin theme with sport seats in the front row and a 3-spoke steering wheel.

It could be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine churning out 265 PS and 370 Nm.

The Tiguan R-Line twin-pod LED headlights and exclusive ‘R’ badges on the front grille and front fenders.

It will also get an all-black cabin with a 12.9-inch touchscreen and a panoramic sunroof.

It can come with the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine as the current-spec Tiguan that pushed 190 PS and 320 Nm.

Prices of the Golf GTI are expected to start from Rs 52 lakh, while the Tiguan R-Line could start from Rs 55 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom)

It is no news that Volkswagen is going to launch the Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line in India this year, and in that regard, the launch timelines of both cars have been officially confirmed. Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen India, has confirmed that both new offerings will be introduced in India in the early part of 2025’s second quarter (April-June). Let us take a look at everything we can expect from the upcoming German offerings:

Volkswagen Golf GTI: An Overview

Exterior

The Volkswagen Golf GTI hot hatch, being a GTI model, comes with an aggressive design with twin-pod LED headlights. It gets 5 LED fog light units arranged in a star shaped pattern and massive air intake slits on the front bumper that makes it look menacing. It also features a red strip on the front grille, which also features a GTI badging finished in red.

In profile, it is expected to get massive 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) mounted on the front doors. It also gets GTI badges on the front fender.

At the rear, it will get wraparound LED tail lights and an aggressive bumper featuring an exhaust outlet on either side. Like the front and side profile, the tailgate also sports a red GTI badge.

Interior, Features And Safety

The Golf GTI is expected to feature an all-black cabin theme as the global-spec model. It can also get a layered dashboard design and dual digital displays integrated underneath a plastic panel. It is also expected to feature sport seats in the front row with electronic adjustablility and heating functions.

In terms of features, it is expected to be equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a fully digital instrument cluster, 3-zone auto AC, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a heads-up display and ambient lighting.

Its safety suite could feature at least 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including adaptive cruise control and auto emergency braking.

Powertrain Options

Globally, the Volkswagen Golf GTI is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 265 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive

*DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

Exterior

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is essentially a sportier-looking alternative to the international-spec third-generation Tiguan that was showcased globally in September 2023. It will get the same twin-pod LED headlights and LED DRL strips. The headlights are joined by a gloss black trim, which will feature an ‘R’ badge to distinguish it from the regular variant. It will get huge air intake channels on the front bumper with diamond-shaped elements in it.

In profile, it will get dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels, outside rearview mirrors (ORVM) mounted turn indicators and roof rails. It will also get an ‘R’ badge on the front fender below the ORVMs.

At the rear, it will feature connected LED tail lights with pixelated elements and ‘Tiguan’ lettering on the tailgate. Like the front bumper, the rear bumper will feature diamond-shaped elements outlined by a silver element.

Interior, Features And Safety

Inside, the upcoming Tiguan R-Line could come with an all-black cabin theme with blue accents on the dashboard and doors. The dashboard could feature a gloss black strip running across its length with lighting elements in it. It can also be equipped with a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, and a 3-spoke steering wheel similar to the current-spec model.

Other features could include a wireless phone charger, a panoramic sunroof, a heads-up display and heated and ventilated front seats with electronic adjustments.

The safety suite can be equipped with at least 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels and an electronic parking brake. It could also be offered with some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features, including lane keep assist, forward collision mitigation and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The global-spec Tiguan R-Line comes with multiple powertrain options, but the India-spec model is expected to be powered by the same 2-litre TSI engine as the current-spec model, the details of which are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol engine Power 190 PS Torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DCT* Drivetrain All-wheel-drive (AWD)

*DCT =Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Expected Price And Rivals

Prices of the Volkswagen Golf GTI are expected to commence from Rs 52 lakh, and it will lock horns with the Mini Cooper S. It is likely to be launched in April 2025.

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is expected to be priced from Rs 55 lakh (ex-showroom) and could be launched by June 2025. It will rival the Jeep Compass, Hyundai Tucson, and Citroen C5 Aircross, like the regular model.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India