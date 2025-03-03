Hyundai Creta Receives Model Year Updates, Panoramic Sunroof Now Affordable By Rs 1.5 Lakh

As a part of the model year (MY25) update, the Creta now gets two new variants: EX(O) and SX Premium

The Hyundai Creta is one of the highest-selling and most popular SUVs in the country. It offers bold SUV looks, a comprehensive feature list, and powerful petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai has now introduced model year updates for this SUV, introducing two new variants – EX(O) and SX Premium – with the former making the panoramic sunroof more affordable on the Creta. Features of some existing variants, including SX(O), have also been rejigged. Let’s have a look at the prices and updates of these newly introduced/revised trims of the Creta.

EX(O)

Variant Regular EX Price EX(O) Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT Rs 12.32 lakh Rs 12.97 lakh + Rs 65,000 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT N.A. Rs 14.37 lakh N.A. 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 13.92 lakh Rs 14.57 lakh + Rs 65,000 1.5-litre diesel AT N.A. Rs 15.97 lakh N.A.

The new EX(O) variant sits above the regular EX variant and is being offered with both naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engine options.

It gets a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights over the regular EX trim.

Previously, S(O) was the entry-level trim for the panoramic sunroof, priced at Rs 14.47 lakh. Now, this feature has become affordable by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

It is also available with respective automatic transmission options of both petrol and diesel powertrains.

The S(O) CVT was the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Creta. Now, the EX(O) CVT is Rs 1.6 lakh more affordable than the former.

Similarly, the EX(O) diesel automatic is Rs 1.58 lakh more affordable than the S(O) diesel automatic variant.

SX Premium

Variant SX Tech Price SX Premium Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT Rs 16.09 lakh Rs 16.18 lakh + Rs 9,000 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 17.68 lakh + Rs 9,000 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 17.67 lakh Rs 17.77 lakh + Rs 10,000

The new SX Premium variant sits between the SX Tech and SX(O) trims of the Creta.

Feature highlights include ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and leatherette seat upholstery.

Available with petrol manual, petrol automatic, and diesel manual options.

SX(O)

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT Rs 17.38 lakh Rs 17.46 lakh + Rs 8,000 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT Rs 18.84 lakh Rs 18.92 lakh + Rs 8,000 1.5-litre diesel MT Rs 18.97 lakh Rs 19.05 lakh + Rs 8,000 1.5-litre diesel AT Rs 20 lakh Rs 20 lakh No difference 1.2-litre turbo-petrol DCT Rs 20.11 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh + Rs 8,000

The existing SX(O) variant of the Creta is now dearer by up to Rs 8,000. However, the prices for the diesel automatic variant remain unchanged.

The SX(O) trim now comes with a rain-sensing wiper, a wireless phone charger for rear seats, and scooped seats.

Other Updates

From S(O), the Hyundai Creta now gets a smart key feature. Also, the Titan Matte Grey and Starry Night exterior colour options are available across all the variants of the Creta.

Features And Safety

Other features on board the Creta include dual 10.25-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone AC, and a wireless phone charger for front seats. Hyundai has equipped the Creta with safety features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes. It also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection, among others.

No Mechanical Changes

Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options. The specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Price Range And Rivals

The prices for the Hyundai Creta range between Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

