    Hyundai Creta Receives Model Year Updates, Panoramic Sunroof Now Affordable By Rs 1.5 Lakh

    Modified On Mar 03, 2025 08:24 PM By Shreyash for Hyundai Creta

    As a part of the model year (MY25) update, the Creta now gets two new variants: EX(O) and SX Premium

    The Hyundai Creta is one of the highest-selling and most popular SUVs in the country. It offers bold SUV looks, a comprehensive feature list, and powerful petrol and diesel engine options. Hyundai has now introduced model year updates for this SUV, introducing two new variants – EX(O) and SX Premium – with the former making the panoramic sunroof more affordable on the Creta. Features of some existing variants, including SX(O), have also been rejigged. Let’s have a look at the prices and updates of these newly introduced/revised trims of the Creta.

    EX(O)

    Variant

    Regular EX Price

    EX(O) Price

    Difference

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT

    Rs 12.32 lakh

    Rs 12.97 lakh

    + Rs 65,000

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT

    N.A.

    Rs 14.37 lakh

    N.A.

    1.5-litre diesel MT

    Rs 13.92 lakh

    Rs 14.57 lakh

    + Rs 65,000

    1.5-litre diesel AT

    N.A.

    Rs 15.97 lakh

    N.A.

    • The new EX(O) variant sits above the regular EX variant and is being offered with both naturally aspirated petrol and diesel engine options.

    • It gets a panoramic sunroof and LED reading lights over the regular EX trim.

    • Previously, S(O) was the entry-level trim for the panoramic sunroof, priced at Rs 14.47 lakh. Now, this feature has become affordable by up to Rs 1.5 lakh.

    • It is also available with respective automatic transmission options of both petrol and diesel powertrains.

    • The S(O) CVT was the entry-level petrol automatic variant of the Creta. Now, the EX(O) CVT is Rs 1.6 lakh more affordable than the former.

    • Similarly, the EX(O) diesel automatic is Rs 1.58 lakh more affordable than the S(O) diesel automatic variant.

    SX Premium

    Variant

    SX Tech Price

    SX Premium Price

    Difference

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT

    Rs 16.09 lakh

    Rs 16.18 lakh

    + Rs 9,000

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT

    Rs 17.59 lakh

    Rs 17.68 lakh

    + Rs 9,000

    1.5-litre diesel MT

    Rs 17.67 lakh

    Rs 17.77 lakh

    + Rs 10,000

    • The new SX Premium variant sits between the SX Tech and SX(O) trims of the Creta.

    • Feature highlights include ventilated front seats, an 8-way powered driver’s seat, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and leatherette seat upholstery.

    • Available with petrol manual, petrol automatic, and diesel manual options.

    SX(O)

    Variant

    Old Price

    New Price

    Difference

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT

    Rs 17.38 lakh

    Rs 17.46 lakh

    + Rs 8,000

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT

    Rs 18.84 lakh

    Rs 18.92 lakh

    + Rs 8,000

    1.5-litre diesel MT

    Rs 18.97 lakh

    Rs 19.05 lakh

    + Rs 8,000

    1.5-litre diesel AT

    Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 20 lakh

    No difference

    1.2-litre turbo-petrol DCT

    Rs 20.11 lakh

    Rs 20.19 lakh

    + Rs 8,000

     

    • The existing SX(O) variant of the Creta is now dearer by up to Rs 8,000. However, the prices for the diesel automatic variant remain unchanged.

    • The SX(O) trim now comes with a rain-sensing wiper, a wireless phone charger for rear seats, and scooped seats.

    Other Updates

    From S(O), the Hyundai Creta now gets a smart key feature. Also, the Titan Matte Grey and Starry Night exterior colour options are available across all the variants of the Creta.

    Features And Safety

    2024 Hyundai Creta cabin

    Other features on board the Creta include dual 10.25-inch screens, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone AC, and a wireless phone charger for front seats.  Hyundai has equipped the Creta with safety features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Stability Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and all-wheel disc brakes. It also gets level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) like adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking and blind spot detection, among others.

    No Mechanical Changes

    Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options. The specifications are as follows:

    2024 Hyundai Creta

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT, CVT

    7-speed DCT

    6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

    Price Range And Rivals

    The prices for the Hyundai Creta range between Rs 11.11 lakh to Rs 20.42 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the likes of the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Honda Elevate.

    We need your city to customize your experience